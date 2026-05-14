NewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh: Deadly explosion rips through firecracker factory in Dewas; 2 dead, 15 injured
Madhya Pradesh: Deadly explosion rips through firecracker factory in Dewas; 2 dead, 15 injured
A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Dewas, MP, has killed two laborers and injured 15 others. Residents allege safety negligence as the investigation begins.
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A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh has left at least two people dead and over 15 others injured. The intensity of the blast was so severe that it shook the entire locality, causing walls of nearby houses to vibrate and partially collapsing the factory structure.
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