DGCA Imposed Five-Year No-Fly Ban Army Officer Alleged For Assaulting SpiceJet Staff

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a five-year no-fly ban on Lieutenant Colonel RK Singh, a senior Indian Army officer, stemming from a violent altercation at Srinagar International Airport on July 26, 2025.

Reports suggest the decision came after a three-member internal committee set up under the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR) to look into the case. The committee, which had two retired judges and a representative from another airline, reviewed the case and recommended the ban on the “unruly” passenger.

Lieutenant Colonel RK Singh, stationed at the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, was scheduled to board SpiceJet flight SG 8963 from Srinagar to Delhi. The issue arose when Singh allegedly attempted to board with 16 kg of cabin luggage, exceeding the standard 7 kg limit for hand baggage as per DGCA regulations and SpiceJet’s policy. When asked to pay an excess baggage fee of approximately Rs 6,000, Singh reportedly refused, leading to a heated exchange with SpiceJet ground staff at the boarding gate.

According to reports, Singh attempted to bypass the boarding gate protocols after being denied entry due to non-compliance with baggage rules. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for airport security, escorted him back to the counter. The situation escalated when Singh allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet staff members. The incident turned violent, resulting in severe injuries. One staff member sustained a spinal fracture, another suffered jaw injuries, and a third lost consciousness.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and an FIR was filed against Singh under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt. Singh filed a counter-FIR, alleging assault by the airline staff, though details of his claims remain limited.

The DGCA, India’s civil aviation regulator, acted swiftly under its authority to enforce safety and discipline in aviation operations. The case was referred to SpiceJet’s internal committee, mandated under CAR Section 3, Series M, Part IV, titled “Handling of Unruly/Disruptive Passengers”. The CAR classifies unruly behavior into three levels:

Disruptive behavior, such as verbal harassment, intoxication, or non-compliance with instructions, warrants a ban of up to three months.

Physical abuse, including pushing, grabbing, or hitting, can lead to a ban of up to six months.

Life-threatening behavior or extremely violent acts, such as murderous assaults or attempts to breach the cockpit, result in a minimum two-year ban, with no upper limit based on severity.

It’s said that Singh’s actions were classified as Level 3 due to the violent nature of the assault and the severity of the injuries caused. SpiceJet’s internal committee, comprising two retired judges and an airline representative, reviewed CCTV footage, witness statements, and medical reports before declaring Singh an “unruly passenger.”

Hence, the DGCA then imposed a five-year no-fly ban, effective across all Indian carriers (domestic and international), preventing Singh from flying until July 2030. This is one of the longest bans issued under the no-fly list framework, reflecting the gravity of the incident.

The no-fly ban was introduced in India in 2017 to address rising incidents of passenger misconduct, balancing passenger rights with the safety of airline staff and other travelers. Data from the DGCA indicates that 48 passengers were placed on the no-fly list in 2025 until July 30, with a total of 379 bans issued over the past five years.

Initially Indian Army acknowledged the incident, stating that it is conducting an internal investigation through its Court of Inquiry to ascertain the facts. The Army emphasized its commitment to maintaining discipline among its personnel and is cooperating with civilian authorities, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the DGCA.

Earlier, SpiceJet also, in its statement, condemned the assault and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for violence against staff and had already imposed a no-fly ban on the officer for 5 years in SpiceJet.