DGCA ADVISORY

DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines Amid Airspace Closures: Key Focus Areas Explained

DGCA issued an advisory to airlines after airspace restrictions extended flight times. Focus on passenger care, in-flight services, and communication amid delays.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines Amid Airspace Closures: Key Focus Areas Explained Passengers wait due to delays in airline services caused by Microsoft global outage, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (ANI)

Against the backdrop of prolonged flying times due to international airspace restrictions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday gave an advisory to airlines, highlighting better handling of passengers, communication, and in-flight services. The advisory comes after Pakistan ordered the closure of its airspace to Indian airlines, resulting in increased flight times, particularly for routes originating from north-based cities such as Delhi.

Airlines must now improve passenger communication and provide proper in-flight catering and comfort, particularly on delayed flights or those with technical stops, according to the DGCA. The advisory identifies five major focus areas:

  • Pre-Flight Passenger Communication: Passengers should be well-informed of anticipated delays and schedule changes in case of rerouting by the airlines.
  • Inflight Catering & Comfort: Provision of proper food, water, and comfort amenities must be ensured, particularly on long flights.
  • Medical Preparedness & Alternate Aerodromes: Airlines must be prepared to deal with medical emergencies and maintain alternate landing sites.
  • Customer Service & Support: The expectation is for immediate resolution of customer complaints and service failure.
  • • Internal Coordination: Airlines need to ensure seamless coordination between departments in order to manage prolonged operations.

The DGCA pointed out that as a result of persistent geopolitical events, global flight operations are being exposed to higher block times, diversion, and potential fuel-related stops. The aviation regulator called upon airlines to focus on passenger experience and operational readiness during this time of disruption.

