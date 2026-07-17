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  • /DGMA bars deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting via the Strait of Hormuz over rising casualties

DGMA bars deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting via the Strait of Hormuz over rising casualties

The decision comes as Indian seafarers, who account for one of the largest contingents of the world’s maritime workforce, face mounting safety concerns, in the Strait of Hormuz. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
DGMA bars deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting via the Strait of Hormuz over rising casualties
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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