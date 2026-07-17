/DGMA bars deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels transiting via the Strait of Hormuz over rising casualties

In a key precautionary move amid rising tensions in West Asia, India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has directed ship owners, ship managers and recruitment and placement service companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on board vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz till further notice.
The advisory, issued Friday, is intended to minimise the heightened security risks in the Persian Gulf region, where repeated attacks on merchant vessels have already led to the death of one Indian seafarer and injuries to some others this week.
DGMA said safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers continued to be its topmost priority. “The recent incidents involving attacks on merchant vessels such as Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan and Al Rekayyat have considerably increased the risks for seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area in recent days, it said.
The order followed attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz. The ships had a total complement of 46 crew, including 30 Indian seafarers.
On MT Al Bahiyah, one Indian national died and one was injured, similarly on MT Mombasa, nine Indian crew members were injured.
Vessel masters operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters have been advised to maintain the highest level of security vigilance. hey should be alert for navigational warnings, security alerts and notifications from competent authorities and implement all applicable ship security measures in full compliance with the International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) Code.
The decision comes as Indian seafarers, who account for one of the largest contingents of the world’s maritime workforce, face mounting safety concerns. The US-Iran conflict, and Houthi and other retaliation, has turned one of the world’s most important shipping lanes into a high-risk zone with thousands of Indians employed on international vessels.
DGMA has issued the following precautionary measures for the safety and security of Indian seafarers in view of the Heightened Security Situation of the Gulf Region.— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026
1. Masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters shall maintain a… pic.twitter.com/6py728TYou
The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil trade. Any prolonged disruption not only threatens lives but also has serious implications for energy security and international commerce. For India, which imports a significant portion of its crude oil from the region, the situation carries both human and economic stakes.
In a parallel initiative, the government has asked the DGMA to establish a comprehensive real-time dashboard to monitor the status and location of every Indian seafarer on vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman, irrespective of the ship’s flag. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been personally overseeing these measures to ensure better coordination and swift response capabilities.
The latest advisory of DGMA can be seen as a pragmatic and protective step. This may have a temporary impact on the employment prospects of Indian seafarers, but it highlights New Delhi's commitment to protect its citizens who are working in unsafe international waters. Shipping companies have been warned to adhere to the rules, and the restrictions are likely to stay in place until the security climate improves.
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