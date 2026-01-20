DGP-Level Karnataka Cop Allegedly Caught In Intimate Act In Viral Video: Siddaramaiah Assures Disciplinary Action If Necessary

A DGP-rank Karnataka IPS officer and father of gold smuggling accused Ranya Rao embroiled in controversy after an alleged video surfaced showing him, in intimate moments inside his official chamber.

Videos allegedly showing Ramachandra Rao inside his official chamber engaging in inappropriate behavior with a woman have gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern.

One clip appears to show him kissing the woman while seated in his office wearing his uniform. Another video shows him in a suit inside the same office, allegedly involved in similar conduct in front of the Indian flag and the Police Department’s emblem. The woman is also seen willingly participating in the interactions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to sources, the videos were recorded over a year ago, prior to the arrest of Ranya Rao in the gold smuggling case. Ramachandra Rao currently serves as the Director General of Police in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE).

Reacting to the circulating videos, DGP K Ramachandra Rao dismissed the allegations, stating that the clips shared on social media have been “manipulated.”

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Rao said, “These are manipulated videos. No such incident has taken place. I will discuss the matter with my advocate and take a decision in this regard.”

Meanwhile, responding to allegations of inappropriate conduct involving Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that no official is above the law and that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken if necessary.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media in Belagavi.

"An inquiry would be conducted into the matter and disciplinary action would be initiated against the DGP if required. No senior officer is above the law," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had placed Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the gold smuggling case, though he was reinstated recently.

He has been accused of colluding with Ranya Rao in the smuggling operation. Following these allegations, the government ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought a detailed report.

Ranya Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and allegedly misusing the name of her stepfather, Rao, to bypass security checks by invoking official protocol meant for government officers.