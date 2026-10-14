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  • /DGP Nalin Prabhat calls for ironclad vigilance, intelligence edge & tech-driven response in high-level J&K ops review

DGP Nalin Prabhat calls for ironclad vigilance, intelligence edge & tech-driven response in high-level J&K ops review

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed the Union Territory’s security situation and directed police units to intensify intelligence-led operations, strengthen inter-agency coordination, increase vigilance in border areas and improve operational readiness, police discipline and traffic enforcement.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
DGP Nalin Prabhat calls for ironclad vigilance, intelligence edge & tech-driven response in high-level J&K ops review

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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