/DGP Nalin Prabhat calls for ironclad vigilance, intelligence edge & tech-driven response in high-level J&K ops review

Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Nalin Prabhat, on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive operational review meeting in hybrid mode at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir to evaluate the prevailing security landscape across the Union Territory and sharpen the professional competence and operational readiness of the J&K Police.
Senior officers briefed the DGP on the current operational posture, recent security developments, steps taken to preserve peace, measures to strengthen intelligence-gathering networks, and ongoing efforts to boost overall effectiveness across the UT.
Sh Nalin Prabhat, DGP, conducted an Op Review with all formations of J&K Police. https://t.co/svNyTUzhhQ— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 13, 2026
Chairing the review, Shri Nalin Prabhat placed a strong emphasis on intelligence-based operations and sustained high-level vigilance. He underscored the critical need for seamless inter-agency coordination and real-time information sharing among District Police, intelligence agencies, and other security forces to deliver decisive operational outcomes.
The DGP directed field formations to intensify patrolling, tighten area domination, and launch focused operations guided strictly by actionable intelligence. He called for greater leverage of available technology to sharpen surveillance, improve situational awareness, and strengthen the response capabilities of units on the ground.
Special attention was ordered for border areas, along with close monitoring of sensitive locations, deeper community engagement to build trust and encourage a timely flow of information, and coordinated action to preempt infiltration and other threats.
Shri Prabhat also stressed the full and effective use of the tenant verification application, as well as the maintenance of accurate, updated digital records of tenants and their verification status.
On the institutional front, the DGP directed senior officers to conduct frequent inspections of police stations. These inspections must cover the proper maintenance of official records, hygiene and upkeep of premises, and the welfare, cleanliness, and living conditions of personnel. He further insisted on routine checks to enforce discipline, punctuality, professional conduct, and continuous operational readiness at every level.
Turning to traffic management, the DGP instructed the Traffic Police to step up enforcement against violations, ensure strict compliance with regulations, and take firm action against offenders. He emphasized sustained efforts to improve road safety, ensure smooth traffic flow, and enhance public convenience.
Concluding the meeting, Shri Nalin Prabhat directed all participating officers to further strengthen operational preparedness and maintain seamless coordination so that emerging security challenges are met effectively and peace and security are preserved across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He called upon every officer to remain alert, proactive, and fully mission-ready.
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