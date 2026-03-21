'Dhaakad Dhami has now become a Dhurandhar, will hit a six in 2027': Rajnath Singh

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pushkar Singh Dhami has now evolved into a “Dhurandhar” (a seasoned and formidable leader). During the previous Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Rajnath Singh had referred to CM Dhami as “Dhaakad” in a public rally. Now, as he arrived in Uttarakhand to kick-start the campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections, he described the Chief Minister as both “Dhaakad” and “Dhurandhar.” He also remarked that Dhami is preparing to hit an electoral “six” in 2027.

Addressing a public gathering in Haldwani, Rajnath Singh appeared in full form. Praising the work being done under Dhami’s leadership, he said that Uttarakhand is steadily moving towards becoming a model state in every respect. Recalling the 2022 election rally, the former BJP national president said that while he had earlier called Dhami “Dhaakad,” the government’s impactful performance over the past four years has led him to conclude that Dhami is now working like a “Dhurandhar.”

From a ‘four’ in four years to a ‘six’ in six years

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Defence Minister said that in his first four years in office, Pushkar Singh Dhami has already hit a “solid four.” By the time of the 2027 elections, his tenure will enter its sixth year, and he is poised to hit a “six,” leading the BJP to form the government for a third consecutive term.

Praise for the state government

Rajnath Singh lauded the Dhami government for its performance across various sectors, including women's empowerment, welfare of soldiers, economic growth, and infrastructure development. He stated that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has set an example of women empowerment, while action against illegal infiltrators has helped preserve the identity of Uttarakhand. He also appreciated the strict anti-cheating law introduced by the government, noting its long-term positive impact.