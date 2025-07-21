Dhaka Jet Crash: 19 Killed, Over 160 Injured; PM Modi Expresses Grief, Extends Support

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep shock over the tragic aircraft crash in Dhaka, which killed at least 19 people, many of them schoolchildren. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and said India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh, ready to extend all possible support.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families.” He added that India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.

The accident occurred in the Uttara area of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into the premises of Milestone School and College shortly after takeoff on Monday afternoon.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals, including the pilot and several schoolchildren, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. At least 164 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

The ISPR said the Chinese-made aircraft took off at 1:06 PM local time and crashed around 1:30 PM, plummeting directly into the school’s building. The jet was on a routine training flight at the time.

According to officials and eyewitness accounts, the aircraft struck the three-storey school building, where classes for students from second to fifth grade were in session. The impact caused massive structural damage, trapping several students under the debris.

Brigadier General Mohammad Zahed Kamal, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed that the plane hit a section of the building housing classrooms and the principal’s meeting room. “On the first floor, there were classes for third and fourth graders. On the second floor, second and fifth-grade classes were being held. A coaching class was also in progress nearby,” he told the Bengali daily Prothom Alo.

A teacher from Milestone College told The Daily Star that he witnessed the crash from nearby. “The plane hit the front side of the building. Several students were trapped. Teachers and staff rushed to rescue them,” he said.

Massive Rescue Operation Launched

Emergency services were quick to respond. Personnel from the Bangladesh Army and eight fire service units from Uttara, Tongi, Pallabi, Kurmitola, Mirpur, and Purbachal were deployed to the scene. Rescue operations continued for several hours as teams searched for survivors and transported the injured to nearby hospitals.

A fire service statement confirmed that eight fire engines were engaged in the operation. Rescue teams used cranes and cutting equipment to access blocked areas of the building.

Injured Rushed to Multiple Hospitals

Videos shared on social media showed injured students being carried out on stretchers and loaded into ambulances. Many of the victims were bleeding or unconscious, according to eyewitnesses.

The injured were taken to several medical facilities, including Uttara Adhunik Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Uttara Women’s Medical College, and Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital.

Investigation Underway

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched by the Bangladesh Air Force. Early indications suggest a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff, though officials have yet to confirm details.

The F-7 BGI is a Chinese-made fighter-trainer aircraft used by the Bangladesh Air Force for pilot instruction. Monday’s incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols of military training flights conducted near civilian-populated areas.

As rescue efforts wound down Monday evening, the mood across Dhaka remained somber. Grief-stricken families gathered at hospitals and the crash site, awaiting news of their loved ones.

