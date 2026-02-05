Dhaliwal corners BJP Punjab: Where will Punjab’s farmers go when this deal destroys our markets?

Punjab today launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led Central Government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged “secret trade deal” with US President Donald Trump, warning that the agreement is a direct conspiracy to ruin India’s farmers and destroy the country’s agricultural economy.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday, AAP Punjab Chief Spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said it is shocking and humiliating that when the issue concerns India’s future and the livelihood of over 80 crore people, the details are not being shared by the Prime Minister in Parliament, but are instead being revealed through Trump’s tweets.

“Who is Trump to the people of India? He may be Mr Modi’s "friend", but why is he announcing India’s policies on social media while the Prime Minister maintains silence? What deal has been struck behind closed doors, and why is it being hidden from the nation?” the AAP leader asked.

Dhaliwal warned that under this deal, the BJP is preparing to open India’s doors for American agricultural goods at zero tax, which will destroy Indian farmers by flooding the market with cheaper imported products. “This is not trade. This is surrender. This is BJP’s plan to finish the agriculture sector in India so that their capitalist friends can profit,” Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal reminded that farmer unions and several Chief Ministers had earlier warned the Centre that if any agreement is made with the US, agriculture must be kept out because Indian farming is already in deep crisis. “But BJP is again trying to bring the same ‘black farm laws’ back through the back door,” he said.

Dhaliwal also raised alarm over the health and food safety risks of chemical-heavy American produce and warned that the deal could also force India to stop purchasing oil from Russia and shift to costlier imports from the US, leading to massive inflation. “When fuel becomes expensive, everything becomes expensive. This deal will hit every household,” he stated.

Dhaliwal also cornered the BJP’s Punjab leadership, asking why they are maintaining a criminal silence on an issue that directly threatens the state’s backbone - agriculture. The AAP spokesperson questioned whether BJP leaders in Punjab dare to tell farmers where they will go once American wheat, maize, soyabean, cotton, dairy, fish, meat, and other products enter India at near-zero tax and destroy local markets.

“Punjab is a farming state. If this deal is implemented, what will happen to our wheat belt, our cotton belt, our dairy farmers, and our own fish markets? BJP Punjab leaders must answer, where will our farmers go, where will our agriculture go, and what future will be left for Punjab?” the spokesperson asked.

MLA Dhaliwal demanded that PM Modi immediately disclose the full agreement, including all terms and conditions, in the Lok Sabha and to the people of India.

Dhaliwal declared AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers and will fight this “anti-farmer, anti-Punjab, anti-India” deal both inside Parliament and on the streets until it is scrapped. “Punjab is the backbone of India’s agriculture. If this deal is implemented, Punjab will be devastated. AAP will not allow BJP to sell India’s farmers for political friendships and corporate profits,” the party asserted.