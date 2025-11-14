Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984968https://zeenews.india.com/india/dhamdaha-election-result-2025-jdus-leshi-singh-wins-rjds-santosh-kumar-suffers-massive-defeat-2984968.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: JDU's Leshi Singh Wins, RJD's Santosh Kumar Suffers Massive Defeat

Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: JDU candidate Leshi Singh has secured a victory by bagging 138750 votes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: JDU's Leshi Singh Wins, RJD's Santosh Kumar Suffers Massive DefeatPic Credit: Election Commssion of India

Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: From the Dhamdaha assembly seat, JDU candidate Leshi Singh has secured a victory by bagging 138750 votes. She defeated the nearest RJD rival Santosh Kumar by a margin of 55159 votes. Santosh Kumar polled 83591 votes. 

Dhamdaha, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purnia district, was secured by the JD(U) in the 2020 elections. Janata Dal (United) leader Leshi Singh clinched the seat with a commanding victory, defeating RJD’s Dilip Kumar Yadav by a margin of 33,594 votes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat