Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: JDU's Leshi Singh Wins, RJD's Santosh Kumar Suffers Massive Defeat
Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: JDU candidate Leshi Singh has secured a victory by bagging 138750 votes.
Dhamdaha Election Result 2025: From the Dhamdaha assembly seat, JDU candidate Leshi Singh has secured a victory by bagging 138750 votes. She defeated the nearest RJD rival Santosh Kumar by a margin of 55159 votes. Santosh Kumar polled 83591 votes.
Dhamdaha, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purnia district, was secured by the JD(U) in the 2020 elections. Janata Dal (United) leader Leshi Singh clinched the seat with a commanding victory, defeating RJD’s Dilip Kumar Yadav by a margin of 33,594 votes.
