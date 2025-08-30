Dhami Chairs High-Level Meet On Disaster Relief In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday held a review meeting of disaster relief work with senior officials, all District Magistrates, and the police department.

According to a statement by the CMO, during the meeting, all the departments were instructed to work effectively with mutual coordination.

"The state government is standing with the disaster-affected at every step. Immediate assistance of Rs 5-5 lakh is being provided to the affected in the disaster-affected areas," a statement from the CMO said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide rations and essential daily-use items to the affected families in a timely manner.

"The water level of the rivers should be continuously monitored, and the closed roads should be opened soon," the statement added.

According to the CMO, CM Dhami also directed the use of machines to remove debris from the Yamuna River near Syanachatti and ensure the safe disposal of the debris. He said that the repair and improvement work on all the roads should be expedited as soon as the rainy season ends.

In view of the expected pace in the Chardham Yatra after September 15, all the arrangements should be made foolproof. The CM directed the officials to remain in a constant state of alert, keeping in mind the weather warning.

Earlier today, CM Dhami directed the Disaster Management Secretary and district magistrates to carry out swift relief and rescue operations after a cloudburst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and nearby districts.

According to a statement from the CMO, "CM Dhami has directed the State Disaster Management Secretary and District Magistrates of the concerned districts to carry out rapid relief and rescue operations in the areas affected by the disaster caused by a cloud burst in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and other districts and to make proper arrangements for the disaster-affected people."

Meanwhile, amidst relentless heavy rains and a devastating cloudburst in Rudraprayag district, authorities evacuated over 70 residents from peril-stricken villages.

The Mandakini River, swollen beyond its banks, surged dangerously in the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys, worsening the already dire situation.

A cloudburst in the Vasu Kedar area, though sparing the village major damage, had added to the mounting crisis confronting the mountainous region.