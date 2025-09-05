Dhanbad Coal Mine Tragedy: Van Falls 300 Feet, Six Labourers Missing

In a major accident in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Friday, a service van carrying six labourers fell into a 300 ft deep ditch after sudden land subsidence, officials said.

The van, belonging to a private company, which is engaged in outsourced mining work, was exiting the mine when the soil slipped, causing the vehicle to plunge into the pit. Despite hours of rescue efforts, none of the workers had been located till 6 p.m.

The incident triggered panic across the area. Senior BCCL officials, along with teams from Katras police station, Ramkanali OP and Angarpathra OP, rushed to the spot and are supervising relief operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the rugged terrain and depth of the ditch have severely hampered rescue efforts. Ambulances and medical teams are on standby to provide immediate treatment once survivors are found. Local residents have also joined in the rescue, while BCCL management has convened an emergency meeting.

Officials said the top priority is to locate the trapped workers and save lives. Police said the exact number and identities of those inside the van will be confirmed only after the vehicle is recovered.

The workers' union has alleged that the outsourcing management is excavating coal in violation of DGMS (Directorate General of Mines Safety) regulations.

They claim that trench cutting was not carried out as per prescribed safety standards, which directly led to the accident. Moreover, a land subsidence incident occurred in a nearby residential colony, resulting in the collapse of several houses.

This has triggered widespread anger and concern among local residents. The accident has once again raised questions over safety standards in the Dhanbad coal belt, which has witnessed repeated incidents of land subsidence.

On August 27, a woman named Anju Devi narrowly escaped death after falling into a 15-foot pit in Kendua Kusunda Area-6. Earlier, on August 18, a house was razed and five others damaged due to subsidence in the Jogta police station area.