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Dhanbad woman tied to tree, beaten black and blue in broad day light – video goes viral

The police are examining a viral video and a complaint filed by the woman to identify others involved in the assault. The investigation is also looking into allegations surrounding a Rs 2.5 lakh investment dispute and claims about the woman’s association with a human rights organisation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Dhanbad woman tied to tree, beaten black and blue in broad day light – video goes viral
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab)

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