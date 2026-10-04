/Dhanbad woman tied to tree, beaten black and blue in broad day light – video goes viral

Dhanbad: A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten with sticks in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad following a dispute over money. A video of the incident from the Telipara area has gone viral on social media. The police have arrested a woman accused in the case and sent her to judicial custody.
The incident took place in the Teliapara area under Dhanbad Sadar police station. The video shows a woman tied to a tree as several people stand around her. Another woman is seen hitting her with a stick.
The police are investigating the video to identify the other people seen at the spot and establish their roles in the assault. The probe is also looking into the circumstances that led to the confrontation.
According to the preliminary investigation, the incident followed a dispute over a financial transaction. The woman had allegedly been called near the Teliapara Kali temple. She was then allegedly assaulted and tied to a tree.
A complaint filed by the woman has given the police more details about the alleged money dispute.The survivor, who has been identified as Mousami Aich, alleged that Pinky Pal and her son Rinku Pal had invested Rs 2.5 lakh with a person in Kolkata after being promised that the money would double in six months. She said she sought the money back after the promised period ended.
The complaint alleged that the dispute escalated after she asked for her money. She also alleged that she was abused and threatened before being taken to the area near the Kali temple. She was allegedly held there, tied to a tree and beaten with sticks.
The complaint further alleged that her Aadhaar card, bank passbook, four cheques and Rs 5,000 were taken from her bag. These allegations are part of the police investigation.
The video reached social media and prompted police action. The Dhanbad police have arrested one woman accused in the case and sent her to jail. Dhanbad Sadar police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands.
The police are now checking the video and other available evidence to identify everyone involved. Investigators are also trying to establish when the video was recorded and what happened before and after the assault. The police have said that further action will follow against anyone found to have taken part in the incident.
The case has also raised questions about the woman’s alleged association with a human rights organisation. There are allegations that she identified herself as being associated with such a group and used its name to put pressure on people in other disputes. The police are examining this aspect as part of the investigation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.