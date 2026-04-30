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NewsIndiaDhar road accident: 12 killed as overloaded pickup collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh; PM Modi and CM Yadav announce relief
MP ROAD ACCIDENT

Dhar road accident: 12 killed as overloaded pickup collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh; PM Modi and CM Yadav announce relief

Dhar road accident: At least 12 people, including three children, died in a horrific accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar. Prime Minister Modi and CM Mohan Yadav have announced significant compensation for the victims and survivors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhar road accident: 12 killed as overloaded pickup collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh; PM Modi and CM Yadav announce reliefREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Dhar road accident: A shocking accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway resulted in at least 12 people losing their lives, including some minors, late in the evening on Wednesday. An overloaded pickup van loaded with about 35 labourers overturned and crashed into an SUV travelling from the opposite side in the Chikhalia Phata region of the Dhar district.

Overloaded pick-up van rolls over twice

The incident took place near a petrol pump at around 8:30 pm in the Tirla police station area. As per initial police sources, the overloaded pickup van was returning labourers after a shift in the onion field. The vehicle is reported to have lost control while moving at a high speed, possibly due to overcrowding and a sudden burst of the tyres.

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As told by Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi, the pick-up van rolled over thrice and skidded to cross the divider of the highway. It ultimately ended up crashing into a Scorpio SUV that was coming from the other side.

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Casualties and medical help

Doctors and district authorities confirmed the death of 12 people, while 23 others were injured.

The victims: At least six females and three children are confirmed dead in the accident.

Critical care: Ten injured victims are being taken to MY Hospital in Indore in critical condition.

Local treatment: Eleven victims are receiving their treatment at the district hospital of Dhar.

Dr. Madhav Hasani, who is Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer, ordered local hospitals to prepare themselves to provide specialised care to survivors.

Prime Minister and chief minister announce compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on behalf of the nation through X (Twitter). He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people and said an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be awarded to the next-of-kin of the deceased, while Rs 50,000 will be for each injured person.

On his part, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the accident as heartbreaking and instructed his officials to provide necessary medical assistance.

Further, he announced state relief packages in line with the federal government relief packages, which are stated below:

  • Rs 4 lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased
  • Rs 1 lakh to critically injured persons
  • Rs 50,000 to the injured persons

Further, the chief minister declared that survivors would get free medical treatment.

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