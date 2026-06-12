Dharmasthala case: BJP alleges conspiracy to defame pilgrimage centre, demands probe into foreign funding

The Karnataka BJP on Friday alleged that a "major conspiracy" was orchestrated to tarnish the image of the revered Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple and hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees, as fresh claims emerged in the ongoing Dharmasthala mass grave case.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra called for an investigation into the alleged role of foreign entities, claiming that large sums of money may have been used to fuel a campaign against the prominent pilgrimage centre in Dakshina Kannada district.

The latest controversy follows a dramatic turn in the case after Chinnayya, popularly known as the "mask man", who had earlier levelled allegations linked to the mass grave case, claimed that he had been used as part of a conspiracy to malign Dharmasthala.

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According to police sources, the allegations could lead to action against activists who spearheaded public campaigns and legal efforts seeking action against the temple administration.

In a writ petition filed before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday, Chinnayya alleged that he had been told that Rs 200 crore had been earmarked to ensure that Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade was sent to jail. He further claimed that activists involved in the campaign had promised him Rs 50 lakh if their plan succeeded.

The petition also mentions actor Prakash Raj, though no evidence supporting the allegation has been made public.

Reacting to the developments, Vijayendra criticised the decision of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

"Many facts related to the Dharmasthala case have now come to light. When Siddaramaiah, as the Chief Minister, suddenly ordered an SIT probe, it raised several doubts and suspicions," Vijayendra told reporters at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah had initially maintained that there was no need for an investigation.

"However, after certain vested interests allegedly met Siddaramaiah at his residence, the then Chief Minister ordered the SIT inquiry," Vijayendra claimed.

The BJP leader recalled that the party had organised a large-scale 'Dharmasthala Chalo' protest seeking transparency and justice in the case.

Claiming that the alleged conspiracy involved hundreds of crores of rupees, Vijayendra demanded a thorough investigation into the source of the funds and the possible involvement of foreign organisations.

"It is now becoming clear that enormous funds were involved. There should be a probe into whether foreign entities had any role in this conspiracy," he said.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress-led state government of indirectly aiding such efforts and demanded answers on who financed the alleged campaign and why an SIT probe was ordered without what he described as adequate scrutiny.

Addressing another issue, Vijayendra raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. He alleged that the state government was creating hurdles despite the Election Commission's decision to undertake the exercise.

According to him, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were not receiving proper guidance and duplicate as well as deceased voters were not being removed effectively from the rolls.

The BJP, he said, would decide its future course of action on the matter after holding further discussions.

The allegations made by Chinnayya and the BJP have added a fresh political dimension to the already contentious Dharmasthala case, with demands growing for a closer examination of the claims and the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

(With IANS inputs)