Dharmasthala Case: SIT Summons Kerala Youtuber Over 'Skull Mystery'

MANGALURU: Amid the political developments surrounding the alleged Dharmasthala murders case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has continued its probe. The SIT has summoned Kerala-based YouTuber Manaf for questioning in connection with the skull presented earlier by the complainant, known as “mask man” Chinnaiah.

The move to summon Manaf has assumed significance, as he, a lorry owner and YouTuber, had uploaded a video of the skull and claimed that hundreds of such skulls could be exhumed in and around Dharmasthala. The video was uploaded on July 11, the very day when Chinnaiah was presented before the court and his statement was recorded, police sources said.

According to the police, the skull submitted as evidence by the complainant, purportedly linked to allegations that hundreds of women and girls were raped, murdered, and buried, was taken out from the Banglagudda region of Dharmasthala. It was reportedly retrieved from a forested area beside a tree on which a saree was found. While removing the skull, a sword was used to lift it before packing it in a bag, and the entire act was video recorded.

Police suspect that this very video was uploaded by Manaf on his YouTube channel on July 11, coinciding with Chinnaiah’s court appearance. Investigators have also obtained photographs of Manaf at the residence of activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody, who has openly challenged temple authorities.

Manaf had uploaded a series of videos related to Dharmasthala. The police notice to him states that he appears to possess more information regarding the case and has directed him to appear before investigators with his electronic gadgets and relevant documents, police said.

Earlier, Manaf’s truck was found washed away in Karwar district of Karnataka. The vehicle and the body of his truck driver, Arjun, were recovered after some time, police sources stated. He will now be questioned on how he obtained the July 11 video of the skull before the official investigation had even begun.

It is suspected that activist Jayanth may have been in contact with Manaf. Meanwhile, another activist, Girish Mattennanavar, who has been at the forefront of protests against temple authorities, has also appeared before SIT officials in Belthangady.

Activist Jayanth is currently housed at the SIT police station, while the probe into YouTuber Abhisheik continues. Abhisheik has been questioned for three days and is being kept at the SIT station due to security concerns, police said.

In parallel developments, complainant “mask man” Chinnaiah was taken to Belthangady taluk hospital for a medical examination. His SIT custody ends on Saturday, and the court has directed that he be produced on September 6.

SIT Chief Pronab Mohanty also visited the SIT office in this backdrop. The court is likely to remand Chinnaiah to judicial custody. In another development, Karnataka police have registered an FIR against YouTuber Vasanth Giliyar, who has been voicing support for the temple authorities in the Dharmasthala case.

The FIR was filed at the Vijayanagara Police Station in Mysuru based on a complaint by K. V. Stanley of the Odanady Trust. Stanley alleged that Vasanth Giliyar, by identifying him as a Christian, has been spreading false information about him.

“Vasanth Giliyar is falsely claiming that I said the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre should be destroyed in the same way a wild boar is hunted and killed. By doing so, he is creating communal hatred. He has also provoked religious sentiments and threatened my personal security,” Stanley stated in his complaint.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 196(1)A and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. It may be recalled that complainant Stanley had earlier spoken out against the Murugha Mutt seer in Chitradurga, Karnataka, who is facing rape charges under the POCSO Act.