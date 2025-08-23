Advertisement
DHARMASTHALA

SIT Arrests Complainant Who Alleged Mass Murders, Sexual Assaults And Secret Burials In Karnataka’s Dharmasthala

Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday arrested the complainant who had alleged large-scale crimes, including murders, rapes and secret burials in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
SIT Arrests Complainant Who Alleged Mass Murders, Sexual Assaults And Secret Burials In Karnataka’s DharmasthalaVisual of Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged mass secret burials near the Nethravathi river, recovers partial human skeletal remains from Spot 6 during excavations in Dharmasthala on July 31. (Photo: IANS)

