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1997 anti-paper leak agitation resurfaces: How Dharmendra Pradhan once staged protests as an ABVP student leader

As calls for his resignation over the NEET-UG row intensify, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's 1997 protest against an Odisha paper leak resurfaces.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
1997 anti-paper leak agitation resurfaces: How Dharmendra Pradhan once staged protests as an ABVP student leader

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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