/1997 anti-paper leak agitation resurfaces: How Dharmendra Pradhan once staged protests as an ABVP student leader

In light of the increasing pressures for Dharmendra Pradhan to quit his post as Union Education Minister, owing to his handling of alleged examination leaks in the NEET-UG exams, a nearly three-decade-old story from when Pradhan was part of student politics in Odisha is making waves on the internet.
In 2021, a retrospective profile report of Pradhan, now doing the rounds in social media circles, talks about how Pradhan actively participated in a protest against a question paper leak outside the Odisha Secretariat in 1997.
Political analysts and student bodies have made an analogy between Pradhan’s history as an anti-paper leak crusader and his position as the Union Education Minister responsible for bringing respectability back to national competitive examinations.
In 1997, when a new government, headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was ready to prove its parliamentary majority, a major question paper leak controversy erupted in Odisha.
At that point, Dharmendra Pradhan was working as the National Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was set to enter electoral politics soon.
Secretariat siege: In accordance with accounts from his former associates in profile reports, Pradhan has spearheaded the demonstration of around 1,500 students outside the Odisha Secretariat, protesting against the then-ruling Congress state government in Bhubaneswar.
Police action: Peaceful agitations turned violent after a police lathi-charge. Pradhan has apparently sustained injuries such as fractures while resisting the police intervention.
Pradhan's participation in the student movements became a base for his career in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Activism: Pradhan joined student politics at the age of 18 years, participating in college union movements while studying at Utkal University.
ABVP leadership: He worked as the ABVP National Secretary twice, from November 1994 to 1997.
BJP growth: He contributed to the growth of the BJP's organisational network in Odisha through consistent campaigning during the 1990s, resulting in the formation of an independent government of the party in Odisha in 2024, which put an end to two-decade-long rule by the BJD.
The reappearance of the incident from the year 1997 has led to diverse reactions on social media platforms. On one side, the advocates praise his past experience as an activist student leader, while his opponents draw parallels in criticising him for his administrative handling of examination leakage.
Given that students, parents’ groups, and opposition political parties are protesting continuously and demanding the minister's resignation as well as testing reforms, Pradhan is under pressure to maintain the sanctity of the country's educational system.
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