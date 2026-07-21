/Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of using students as 'political tools' over NEET protest

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the party's protest on the NEET issue, accusing him of using students as "political tools" to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament instead of engaging in debate.
In a post on X, Pradhan said the government had expressed its willingness to hold a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament, but the Congress had chosen protests over democratic engagement.
"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have once again shamelessly exploited students as political tools to create disruption during the Monsoon Session," he said.
LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 21, 2026
Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence , causing…
The Union Minister also criticised the Congress for staging a demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, alleging that it caused inconvenience to the public and ignored established security arrangements.
Pradhan said the government had already conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET issue, but the Opposition had opted for what he described as "political spectacle over democratic debate".
According to him, the Congress was more interested in creating disruption than finding solutions for students.
"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," he wrote.
Reiterating the Centre's position, Pradhan said the government remained fully prepared to discuss the issue in Parliament and address the concerns of students.
"Our Government remains 100 per cent committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House," he said.
He also asserted that students should not be reduced to "props in a political campaign".
"The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption," Pradhan said.
The Education Minister added that the government's focus was on delivering reforms and accountability rather than political confrontation.
"We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering," he said.
Pradhan's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's protest over the NEET issue earlier in the day, as the government and the Congress continued to trade barbs over the handling of the examination controversy and the protests surrounding it.
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