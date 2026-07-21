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  • /Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of using students as 'political tools' over NEET protest

Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of using students as 'political tools' over NEET protest

In a post on X, Pradhan said the government had expressed its willingness to hold a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament, but the Congress had chosen protests over democratic engagement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of using students as 'political tools' over NEET protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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