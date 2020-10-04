हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma after COVID recovery, first Union Minister to do so

After recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated his plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday.

Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma after COVID recovery, first Union Minister to do so
(Image courtesy: Dharmendra Pradhan/Twitter)

New Delhi: After recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated his plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel said he felt immensely satisfied for doing his bit in the fight against COVID. He wrote: "Donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today. It is immensely satisfying to do my bit towards the fight against the #COVID 19 pandemic."

Pradhan, who had contracted the virus in July, also urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma to save lives.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the state's first plasma bank at SCB Hospital on July 15.

Plasma collected from those who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies developed against the virus and could possibly help others fight the infection.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Ruckus outside Hathras gang-rape victim's house; police lathicharge Samajwadi Party, RLD workers
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M47S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's UNSEEN video surfaces