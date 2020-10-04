Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma after COVID recovery, first Union Minister to do so

New Delhi: After recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated his plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel said he felt immensely satisfied for doing his bit in the fight against COVID. He wrote: "Donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today. It is immensely satisfying to do my bit towards the fight against the #COVID 19 pandemic."

Pradhan, who had contracted the virus in July, also urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma to save lives.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the state's first plasma bank at SCB Hospital on July 15.

Plasma collected from those who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies developed against the virus and could possibly help others fight the infection.