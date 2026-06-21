/Dharmendra Pradhan reassures NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam, says 'appear without any worry'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to remain calm and confident, assuring them that all arrangements had been put in place for the smooth conduct of the test. More than 20 lakh candidates are set to appear for the examination, which is being held following the alleged paper leak controversy.
Addressing reporters ahead of the exam, Pradhan expressed confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations and the country's education system.
"Today, the re-examination is going to be held. I have full faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA), all state governments, district administrations, India's education system, and especially the students," he said.
"Nearly 22 lakh students will soon sit for the NEET exam. Sit without fear, without worry. You will surely do well. My best wishes to all students. The students have faith in India's system; I hope this unwavering trust continues," the minister added.
Pradhan also cautioned against attempts to create anxiety among students at a crucial time.
"Do not make it a joke. Let us not do anything that impacts children's mental health. In a few hours, children are going to take their exam. I mention this because yesterday, some so-called responsible people in India acted with ill intent and wrong motives towards children," he said.
"I earnestly appeal to them -- if you consider yourselves responsible and true citizens of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Do not add to the troubles of India's children. This is our appeal to you," he added.
The minister also provided an update on the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process, saying the revised results for students who sought re-verification and re-evaluation of their marks were ready and would be released shortly.
"The results of around 15 and a half lakh students who had applied for re-evaluation and re-verification of their CBSE Class 12 board exam scores are ready," Pradhan said.
"The work is almost complete; the CBSE will publish the re-verified marks soon. We won't allow any errors to happen. I am ensuring this today," he added.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency issued important instructions for candidates appearing for the examination.
In a post on X, the agency said entry to examination centres would begin at 11 am, while the final entry would be permitted only until 1.30 pm. "Entry begins: 11:00 AM. Last entry: 1:30 PM (no entry after this)," the NTA said.
Candidates have been asked to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity document and two passport-sized photographs.
The agency also advised students not to bring any prohibited items to the examination centres and urged them to stay hydrated, factor in traffic conditions and arrive well before the reporting time.
The NEET-UG re-examination is being closely watched across the country, with authorities aiming to ensure a smooth and transparent process for lakhs of aspiring medical students.
(With IANS inputs)
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