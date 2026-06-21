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  • /Dharmendra Pradhan reassures NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam, says 'appear without any worry'

Dharmendra Pradhan reassures NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam, says 'appear without any worry'

Addressing reporters ahead of the exam, Pradhan expressed confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations and the country's education system.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan reassures NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam, says 'appear without any worry'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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