Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CJP remains firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after second meeting with Centre

CJP remains firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after second meeting with Centre

CJP reiterated its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after a second meeting with JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
CJP remains firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after second meeting with Centre
Image Credit: ANI. Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh meet with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP remains firm on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after second meeting with Centre
CJP protest10 min ago
2
gujarat heavy rain21 min ago
3
NEET UG 202642 min ago
4
Jantar Mantar Protest54 min ago
5
Ahaan Panday1 hr ago