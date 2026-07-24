The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains non-negotiable. The statement came after the party's leaders held a second round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh in New Delhi.
Delhi: Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh held a second round of discussions with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka pic.twitter.com/6s42dVkgB2— IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2026
(This is a developing stroy.)
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