/Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after 35-day student protest; CJP calls off agitation, celebrates ‘victory’ | DNA Explained

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, July 25, after a 35-day student-led agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy. The resignation fulfilled the principal demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which had led the protest, bringing the prolonged agitation to an end. The development was followed by celebrations at Jantar Mantar, where protesters hailed the move as a victory for student power and public pressure.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the student movement, the negotiations between the government and the CJP, the political developments that preceded Pradhan’s resignation and the future course of the organisation that emerged from the agitation.
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The CJP had begun its first protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6 against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The indefinite protest under the leadership of Abhijeet Dipke formally began on June 20, with the resignation of the Education Minister emerging as its central demand. The agitation received a major boost on June 28 when social activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the students.
After Pradhan’s resignation, the CJP announced that the agitation would be withdrawn. Pralhad Joshi was given charge of the Education Ministry. The resignation came ahead of the third round of talks between the government and the CJP, effectively removing the key point of deadlock that had stalled the earlier negotiations.
The first round of talks had ended without a breakthrough as the government was willing to discuss examination reforms, while the CJP insisted that accountability required Pradhan’s resignation. The second round saw progress on two demands, including relief for affected families and issues related to action against protesters, but the demand for the Education Minister’s resignation remained unresolved.
According to the analysis, the situation changed significantly after videos of Sonam Wangchuk being detained went viral on July 18. The movement expanded beyond the paper leak issue and increasingly became a debate over student dignity, government accountability and public pressure. On July 21, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition leaders also joined protests, creating pressure on the government from both the streets and Parliament.
On July 24, the government and CJP held another round of talks at the Constitution Club. While discussions progressed on two demands, the CJP maintained that no agreement was possible without Pradhan’s resignation. The decisive development came on July 25, when the Cabinet approved stricter provisions against paper leaks and Pradhan submitted his resignation before the third round of talks. The subsequent meeting effectively became a formality, after which the CJP announced the withdrawal of the protest.
The movement also raised questions about the political future of the CJP. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke after a social media campaign, the organisation rapidly mobilised young people around issues such as paper leaks and unemployment. Its success has prompted comparisons with political parties that emerged from mass movements, including the Janata Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Asom Gana Parishad, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party.
However, the CJP has not yet decided whether it will transform into a political party or continue functioning as a social movement. Its leaders have kept the option open, while supporters remain divided between those seeking a political transition and those who want the organisation to continue leading issue-based agitations.
The resignation also triggered political reactions across the opposition. Several opposition leaders described the development as a victory for youth power and public pressure. However, the analysis noted that many opposition parties stopped short of directly crediting the CJP or Abhijeet Dipke for the outcome. While some opposition parties had supported the agitation, the Congress had conducted a separate protest under Rahul Gandhi over the paper leak issue and the demand for Pradhan’s resignation.
The government, meanwhile, has indicated a series of measures aimed at strengthening the examination system. These include a stricter law against paper leaks, administrative changes in the Education Ministry, action against officials whose roles are found to be suspicious and fast-track trials in paper leak cases. The government has also moved to ensure that education-related work continues smoothly after Pradhan’s resignation.
The end of the 35-day agitation has therefore marked a significant moment for the CJP and the student movement. What began as an online campaign and a satirical platform developed into a nationwide youth mobilisation that forced a major political decision. The next challenge for the CJP will be to determine whether it can convert this victory into a sustained social movement or emerge as a new political force.
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