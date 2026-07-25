/Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after 35-day student protest; CJP calls off agitation, celebrates ‘victory’ | DNA Explained

On July 24, the government and CJP held another round of talks at the Constitution Club. While discussions progressed on two demands, the CJP maintained that no agreement was possible without Pradhan’s resignation. The decisive development came on July 25, when the Cabinet approved stricter provisions against paper leaks and Pradhan submitted his resignation before the third round of talks. The subsequent meeting effectively became a formality, after which the CJP announced the withdrawal of the protest.