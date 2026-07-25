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  • /Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after 35-day student protest; CJP calls off agitation, celebrates ‘victory’ | DNA Explained

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after 35-day student protest; CJP calls off agitation, celebrates ‘victory’ | DNA Explained

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after a 35-day student agitation led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which subsequently called off its protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after 35-day student protest; CJP calls off agitation, celebrates ‘victory’ | DNA Explained

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