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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid NEET leak row: A look at the outgoing Education Minister's net worth and financial assets

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid mounting opposition and student protests over NEET leaks. Here is a breakdown of his assets & net worth.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid NEET leak row: A look at the outgoing Education Minister's net worth and financial assets
Image Credit: Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submits his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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