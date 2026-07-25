Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tendered his resignation following sustained political pressure and nationwide student demonstrations over allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak controversy. Pradhan, who hails from Talcher in Odisha and was born on June 26, 1969, had been facing intense scrutiny from opposition parties as well as youth-led groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
As the high-profile politician steps down, official filings with the Election Commission of India reveal the details of his multi-crore personal portfolio, declared during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Financial portfolio: Bank deposits, mutual funds, and insurance
According to his 2024 official election affidavit, the combined declared net worth of Dharmendra Pradhan and his family stood at approximately ₹6.92 Crore, alongside cumulative liabilities exceeding ₹2.30 Crore.
A significant portion of his wealth is allocated in liquid bank deposits, government schemes, and market funds:
Bank accounts, FDs & PPF: Combined family savings across bank accounts, fixed deposits, and Public Provident Fund (PPF) totaled ₹2.47 Crore.
Mutual fund investments: Dharmendra Pradhan declared ₹80.40 Lakh invested directly in mutual funds.
Insurance policies: The family holds life insurance coverage with accumulated investments worth ₹67.72 Lakh.
Gold, silver, and vehicle holdings
Pradhan's movable assets show modest vehicular holdings under his own name, balanced by significant family investments in precious metals and commercial transport:
Real estate assets: Properties spanning Odisha to Delhi-NCR
Beyond movable assets, Pradhan and his wife, Mridula Thakur, hold considerable agricultural, non-agricultural, and residential properties across Odisha and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Agricultural & land assets: His affidavit reported agricultural land worth ₹12 Lakh and non-agricultural land valued at ₹20.50 Lakh in his home state of Odisha.
Residential real estate: The couple jointly holds residential properties valued at ₹1.98 Crore, which includes an apartment in Indirapuram (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh) and a residential property in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
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