/'Dharmendra Pradhan was willing to quit from day one', reveals Kailash Vijayvargiya

Turning to Pradhan's handling of the crisis, Vijayvargiya spoke warmly of their long association. "I have known Dharmendra Pradhan for many years. He performs every responsibility with complete dedication. From the very first day of the movement, he told the party leadership, 'If you feel that I should resign, I will do so.' However, the party president told him that the decision would be taken after due discussion. When the situation changed, he submitted his resignation within minutes."