/'Dharmendra Pradhan was willing to quit from day one', reveals Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has lauded former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, disclosing that Pradhan had offered to step down right from the outset of the student protests, leaving the final call entirely to the party leadership.
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Vijayvargiya aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of having no genuine hand in the student agitation and merely attempting to cash in on the unrest for political gain.
"If a child is born in a neighbour's house and Congress beats drums over it, what role did they actually play?" he remarked, adding that the students themselves had launched the movement, with Congress simply tagging along once the party found itself "completely demoralised" following its Bengal election setback.
He went on to allege that the Opposition had pinned its hopes on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), throwing its weight behind that outfit's campaign instead of doing any real groundwork. "They found hope in the CJP and backed it. What role did the Opposition actually play in this? Did any Congress leader face a lathi charge? No one," he said pointedly.
Turning to Pradhan's handling of the crisis, Vijayvargiya spoke warmly of their long association. "I have known Dharmendra Pradhan for many years. He performs every responsibility with complete dedication. From the very first day of the movement, he told the party leadership, 'If you feel that I should resign, I will do so.' However, the party president told him that the decision would be taken after due discussion. When the situation changed, he submitted his resignation within minutes."
The MP minister further claimed that Pradhan's exit had scuppered the designs of "foreign elements" allegedly seeking to stir instability within the country. "I congratulate him on his decision to resign. His resignation has defeated the intentions of foreign forces that wanted to create chaos in the country on the lines of Nepal and Bangladesh," he asserted.
Pradhan had tendered his resignation as Union Education Minister on Saturday, as protests over the alleged paper leak continued to spread across the country.
In stepping down, he reiterated his commitment to students and the education sector, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his backing and describing the move as necessary to safeguard exam integrity and the future of the country's youth.
The resignation comes against the backdrop of nationwide demonstrations demanding tough action over paper leaks and examination irregularities, with Pradhan citing personal accountability as his reason for quitting.
In his resignation letter, he wrote: "For over four decades, I have dedicated myself to the cause of students, teachers, and educational reform. I have always believed that a robust, inclusive, and visionary education system forms the cornerstone of a strong nation."
He added, "I deeply respect the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership."
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.