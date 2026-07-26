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'Dharmendra Pradhan was willing to quit from day one', reveals Kailash Vijayvargiya

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Vijayvargiya aimed at the Congress party, accusing it of having no genuine hand in the student agitation and merely attempting to cash in on the unrest for political gain.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
'Dharmendra Pradhan was willing to quit from day one', reveals Kailash Vijayvargiya
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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