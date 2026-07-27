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'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad': Ex-edu minister receives hero welcome at Parliament; opposition criticises

While NDA leaders rallied around Pradhan, Opposition MPs led by Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged their own protest nearby, raising slogans of "Shiksha Chori", theft of education, and demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise for what they described as police brutality against peaceful demonstrators.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad': Ex-edu minister receives hero welcome at Parliament; opposition criticises
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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