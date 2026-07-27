/'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad': Ex-edu minister receives hero welcome at Parliament; opposition criticises

Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing welcome from NDA leaders at Parliament this week, in his first public appearance since resigning as Education Minister amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak. BJP MPs gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance well ahead of his arrival, and as Pradhan stepped out of his car, he stopped to greet the waiting media. Moving towards the building, he was surrounded by party colleagues chanting "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad", who then escorted him inside and presented him with a ceremonial cap in a show of solidarity.
Watch Here:
#WATCH | Delhi: Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
BJP-NDA MPs sloganeer "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad" as they receive him here. pic.twitter.com/7DHXIzMkvI
While NDA leaders rallied around Pradhan, Opposition MPs led by Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged their own protest nearby, raising slogans of "Shiksha Chori", theft of education, and demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah apologise for what they described as police brutality against peaceful demonstrators.
The competing scenes unfolded just as Parliament prepared to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, legislation aimed at tightening India's anti-paper leak law in the wake of the NEET controversy, the same controversy that ultimately forced Pradhan's exit, a central demand of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest movement.
Pradhan stepped down over the weekend, two days before his Parliament appearance, amid mounting calls for his resignation following the NEET-UG paper leak and the suicides of several aspirants. In his resignation letter, he said he was quitting for the sake of students and their future.
"To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister," the letter read.
His departure was a rare instance of a senior minister stepping down under sustained street protest and political pressure, coming just hours before a third round of talks between protesters and the Centre. Ahead of that meeting, CJP leaders had insisted Pradhan's removal was "non-negotiable". Pralhad Joshi has since been handed charge of the education ministry, in addition to his existing portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.
In the days following his resignation, senior BJP figures lined up to praise Pradhan's record, pointing in particular to his role in rolling out the National Education Policy 2020 and reshaping India's education system.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited him with strengthening the country's education system and promoting its cultural identity, while BJP National President Nitin Nabin said Pradhan's decision to step down reflected accountability and dedication in public life. Union Home Minister Amit Shah went further, crediting Pradhan with driving major reforms in the sector. "His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation," Shah said.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was among those to insist Pradhan had not resigned under pressure. "He is a senior BJP leader who rose through the ranks of the ABVP and worked extensively in the education sector, bringing major changes such as the new education policy, universities, and examination systems. He took this decision on his own," Dubey said.
Sources familiar with the matter, however, told Hindustan Times that prolonged internal deliberations over the fallout from the NEET protests may have played a part in Pradhan's decision, along with concerns within the government over losing support among a key demographic - Gen Z.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.