/'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad': Ex-edu minister receives hero welcome at Parliament; opposition criticises

Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing welcome from NDA leaders at Parliament this week, in his first public appearance since resigning as Education Minister amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak. BJP MPs gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance well ahead of his arrival, and as Pradhan stepped out of his car, he stopped to greet the waiting media. Moving towards the building, he was surrounded by party colleagues chanting "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad", who then escorted him inside and presented him with a ceremonial cap in a show of solidarity.