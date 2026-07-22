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  • /Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram amid online backlash over foreign education

Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram amid online backlash over foreign education

The backlash intensified after the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march in Delhi, when police action against protesters demanding examination reforms sparked widespread criticism online.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter deactivates Instagram amid online backlash over foreign education
Image Credit: instagram

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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