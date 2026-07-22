Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's daughter, Naimisha Pradhan, has deactivated her Instagram account following a wave of online criticism over her decision to pursue higher education abroad, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding her father's resignation.
Naimisha completed her Master of Laws (LLM) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, US, in 2023, and currently works as a Senior Associate at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).
The backlash intensified after the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march in Delhi, when police action against protesters demanding examination reforms sparked widespread criticism online.
In its aftermath, social media users tracked down Naimisha's Instagram profile and flooded her posts with comments questioning her choice to study overseas, with some framing it as an implicit admission of distrust in India's education system.
Some users also went to the comment sections of Tufts University's own social media posts, posting messages calling for Pradhan's resignation, with a few even demanding that the university take action against her.
Several other social media users pushed back against this line of criticism, arguing that dragging a minister's family member into the political controversy was unfair and beside the point.
Responding publicly to the broader protests for the first time, Pradhan accused the Congress of politicising student concerns, alleging in a post on X that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the party were manufacturing confrontation despite the government's stated willingness to discuss NEET-related issues in Parliament.
He said the government remains committed to delivering answers, reforms and accountability to students, rather than allowing the matter to descend into outrage.
The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar has now entered its fifth week, with demonstrators continuing to press for Pradhan's resignation, wider examination reforms, compensation for families of students who died by suicide amid the NEET turmoil, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.
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