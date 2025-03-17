Debendra Pradhan, former Union minister and father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away today at the age of 84 in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid last respects to former Union Minister.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also offered his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Debendra Pradhan.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Union Minister Devendra Pradhan. He was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian. As the State BJP President, he Pradhan made a significant contribution to the development of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha with strong leadership," CM Majhi posted on X in Odia.

"He dedicated his entire life for the development of the state with a spirit of service and determination. With the demise of this veteran personality, the country and the state have lost an eminent public servant. His contribution to the welfare of the people and the development of the state will always be remembered," he added.