'Dhishkiyaon pani puri wala' serving Golgappe with 'water gun' goes viral; Netizens share hilarious comments

The love for street food in India is unmatched, and when it comes to tricks, vendors never fail to surprise, and the latest viral video proves just that. A vendor, the “Dhishkiyaon pani puri wala,” has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, the vendor can be seen serving golgappas unusually, using a toy water gun.

The video of his unique serving method is making rounds on social media, leaving customers amused and curious in equal measure.

In the viral clip, the vendor does not do the usual preparations; instead of dipping them into flavoured water or pouring pani from a traditional pot, he uses a colourful plastic water gun to shoot the water directly into the customers' mouths.

The “dhishkiyaon” is reminiscent of toy gun sounds and has earned the street vendor the catchy nickname.

Customers standing around his stall appear entertained as they wait for their turn, smiling and laughing at the theatrics.

The vendor’s swift movements and confident aim added a performance element to the experience.

Netizens' reaction to viral video

As the video spread across platforms, reactions poured in.

"Next loading...dahi Puri served with catapult," a comment read.

"They have managed to ruin Pani-Puri as well," another netizen expressed disappointment.

India's street-food culture

India’s street-food culture has long been loaded with experimentation, from chocolate samosas to fire paan and from cold drink noodles to sweet momos.

Vendors often attempt introduce unusual presentations to attract crowds and social-media attention. In the era of reels and short videos, visually striking food trends can quickly turn local sellers into viral sensations overnight.

The “Dhishkiyaon pani puri wala” appears to be the latest example of this phenomenon, blending nostalgia, humour, and culinary creativity.

