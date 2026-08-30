/Dholpur tragedy: 3 sisters jump into pond to save drowning brother; all 4 die

In a heartbreaking incident in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Sunday morning, three sisters drowned in a pond while trying to rescue their brother, who had fallen into the deep water.
All four members of the family lost their lives. The deaths of four people from the same family left the entire village in shock and plunged their relatives into deep grief.
The tragedy took place in Dhaundh Birja village, which falls under the Angai police station area of Dholpur.
The family had come near the village to visit the Hiraman Baba Temple, dedicated to a local folk deity, to mark the occasion of Dauj, a festival observed after Raksha Bandhan.
According to available information, the three sisters had gone to the temple to offer prayers while their brother headed to a nearby pond for a bath. When the sisters could no longer see him and realised he was in the water, they rushed to the pond and found him drowning. In their attempt to save him, all three sisters entered the water as well.
The brother and the three sisters drowned because of the depth and high water level in the pond.
As news of the incident spread, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police about the tragedy.
The brother has been identified as 23-year-old Bholu, also known as Ravi, who lived in Nathua Pura.
Officials say he was standing near the pond taking a selfie on his phone when he suddenly lost his footing and slipped into the deep water.
Seeing Bholu struggling, his sisters Manorama and Boto, along with their cousin Nisha, immediately jumped in to try and save him. But the high water level and the depth of the pond meant the three women also drowned.Family members were left horrified when they learned that all four had fallen into the pond.
With help from local divers and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police recovered all four bodies from the water.
The bodies were then taken to the government hospital in Sarmathura, where postmortems were carried out in the presence of family members.
Once the postmortem procedures were complete, the bodies were handed over to their respective families.
Those who lost their lives in the incident have been identified as 30-year-old Manorama, a resident of Mauhari Tajpur; 36-year-old Boto, a resident of Ramratan Ka Pura; 21-year-old Nisha, a resident of Nathua Pura; and 23-year-old Bholu alias Ravi, a resident of Nathua Pura.
(with IANS inputs)
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