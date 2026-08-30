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  • /Dholpur tragedy: 3 sisters jump into pond to save drowning brother; all 4 die

Dholpur tragedy: 3 sisters jump into pond to save drowning brother; all 4 die

With help from local divers and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police recovered all four bodies from the water.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Dholpur tragedy: 3 sisters jump into pond to save drowning brother; all 4 die
Image Credit: IANS

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