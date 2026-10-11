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'I was kidnapped': Dhruv Rathee disputes Police version of pre-protest detention

YouTuber freed around 3 am, a day after being picked up from his Gurugram home ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
'I was kidnapped': Dhruv Rathee disputes Police version of pre-protest detention

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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