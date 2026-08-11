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Dhruv Rathee's video 'allegedly disparaging deities' withheld in India, Google tells Delhi HC

The petition alleges the video implied that Hindu deities ate meat and consumed alcohol, and accused Rathee of misrepresenting religious texts in a way that hurt sentiments.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Dhruv Rathee's video 'allegedly disparaging deities' withheld in India, Google tells Delhi HC

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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