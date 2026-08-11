Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee's YouTube video, accused of disparaging Hindu deities and offending religious sentiments, is no longer accessible to viewers in India, Google confirmed to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
The update surfaced during proceedings on a petition demanding the video's takedown.
Appearing before a bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Google stated that it had restricted the video's availability within the country in compliance with a directive from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), while clarifying that no worldwide removal had taken place.
Google further noted that the question of a global takedown is a separate matter currently awaiting resolution before the high court's division bench.
The petition was brought by advocate Amita Sachdeva, who has been pushing for the video to be taken down entirely, alleging it carries harmful and defamatory content that wounds religious sentiment.
Rathee had originally posted the video on March 21. Weeks later, on July 15, the GAC ordered its removal.
Sachdeva informed the court that Google had failed to act on that order right away. It was only during Tuesday's hearing that Google confirmed the video had since been geo-restricted for Indian audiences.
At the heart of the dispute are Rathee's claims involving Hindu scriptures and gods.
The petition alleges the video implied that Hindu deities ate meat and consumed alcohol, and accused Rathee of misrepresenting religious texts in a way that hurt sentiments.
Separately, Sachdeva has also lodged a complaint before a Delhi court seeking that a criminal case be registered against Rathee, accusing him of demeaning Sanatan Dharma, stoking anti-Hindu sentiment, and risking communal disharmony.
These claims remain allegations within pending litigation and have not been legally proven against Rathee.
The GAC's directive traces back to an earlier Delhi High Court order dated July 3, which instructed the government to examine and rule on the removal petition within a 15-day window.
Acting on this, the GAC passed its order on July 15, calling for the content's removal.
While Google has now confirmed compliance within India's borders, it maintains that a full global takedown isn't possible at this stage, given that the larger question is still before the division bench.
The case will next be heard on September 3.
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