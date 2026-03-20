Dhurandhar 2 'propaganda' row: Why critics are silencing the truth about a gangster's ISI links

While the Middle East burns and India tracks every geopolitical shift across borders, a peculiar ideological battle has erupted at home triggered not by a missile, but by a movie.

Watch full video: #DNAमित्रों | #DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge #DhurandharMovie #Pakistan @RahulSinhaTV pic.twitter.com/D6i1yiuB2U — Zee News (@ZeeNews) March 20, 2026

THE CONTROVERSY

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What Is Actually Happening With Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to last year's blockbuster Dhurandhar, was released just 36 hours ago. Within hours, a section of critics branded it BJP propaganda. Their core grievance? The film uses two brief archive clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: his 2014 oath ceremony and his November 2016 demonetisation address.

That's it. That's the entire propaganda case, a few seconds of widely available public footage, already broadcast across every news channel and social media platform, embedded in a 3-hour-50-minute commercial film by an independent director who funded it himself.

No political party paid for this film. No party crowdfunded it. A private producer invested private money into a private story. The film received a CBFC certificate after clearing every regulatory checkpoint.

"Propaganda's true goal is not to change what people think but to eliminate their ability to think at all."

Jacques Ellul, French Philosopher & Propaganda Theorist

If you apply Ellul's framework here, the irony is sharp: those loudest about propaganda are doing precisely what they accuse the film of doing.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT

Congress Used Government Money to Film Indira Gandhi. No One Said a Word.

Before the outrage arrives at your doorstep, consider this: Films Division of India, a government institution, used taxpayer money to produce films glorifying a sitting Prime Minister, repeatedly.

Government Films Using PM Footage - A Record:

1. Our Indira (1973): Made with public funds, featuring footage of PM Indira Gandhi.

2. We Have Promises to Keep (1975): Interview footage and clips of PM Indira Gandhi.

3. Sorry, I Am Late (1975): Again featuring PM Indira Gandhi footage.

4. Our Prime Minister (1976): Made during the Emergency, with Indira Gandhi speeches and clips, funded by the state.

Public money. Government institution. Emergency era. Footage of a sitting PM was used to build her political persona. The very same critics now calling Dhurandhar 2 propaganda were entirely silent, because that propaganda, apparently, was acceptable.

LEGAL FRAMEWORK

CBFC Cleared It. The Law Was Followed. What's the Complaint?

India's film certification process is not casual. The Cinematograph Act's Section 5B(1) requires the Central Board of Film Certification to verify, before issuing any certificate, that a film does not defame depicted individuals, does not threaten law and order, does not compromise India's sovereignty and integrity, and does not disturb communal harmony.

Beyond that, using original footage requires copyright clearance and careful attention to political sensitivity. Dhurandhar 2 passed every single check. The CBFC issued its certificate for a 3-hour-50-minute film in which PM Modi's footage appears for, at most, a few seconds.

A film that cleared the regulator on all legal parameters is being labelled "propaganda" by people whose problem isn't the law, it's the sentiment.

SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

The Double Standard Is Breathtaking in Scale

The critics calling out Dhurandhar 2 as propaganda were conspicuously quiet when:

Haider (2014): Indian Army shown negatively in Kashmir; critics defended it as "creative freedom."

The Kashmir Files (2022): Documented the Kashmiri Pandit exodus; critics called it "propaganda."

Mulk (2018): System portrayed as anti-Muslim critics called it "a mirror of society."

The Kerala Story (2023): Critics called it "Islamophobic." Creative freedom argument forgotten.

Chak De India (2007): Real coach Ranjit Negi's name changed to Kabir Khan, no outrage.

Laxmii (2020): Goddess Lakshmi's name used in controversy, complete silence from critics.

The pattern is unmistakable. Creative freedom is sacred when it suits the narrative. It becomes propaganda the moment a film carries pro-India sentiment.

THE GANGSTER DEFENCE

They're Defending a Man With 50+ Criminal Cases And a Court-Verified ISI Connection

Here is where the criticism collapses entirely.

The film's villain character, named Atif bears a resemblance in name and demeanour to Atiq Ahmed, the former MP and gangster killed alongside his brother in 2023. Critics are furious that this character is shown with Pakistan and ISI links in the film. A politician and religious cleric publicly demanded to know why Atiq was "connected to Pakistan" on screen.

The answer is in the chargesheet.

What the Chargesheet Actually Says:

- In a chargesheet filed before the Prayagraj CJM Court on 13 April 2023, Atiq Ahmed himself admitted connections with ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

- He confirmed receiving weapons from Pakistan via drone drops in Punjab, the same route used to arm terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir.

- He had 50+ criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and land-grabbing, and was serving a life sentence for the Umesh Pal murder at the time of his death.

A fictional film connected a villain to Pakistan and ISI. The actual person the character allegedly resembles had, per his own admission in a court chargesheet, exactly those connections. The critics are not upset about the fiction. They are upset that the fiction is uncomfortably close to documented fact.

BIGGER PICTURE

Atiq Ahmed Was an MP. That Says More About Parliament Than About Him.

Some defenders ask: if Atiq was such a criminal, why was he elected to Parliament and given a two-minute silence upon death? The question deserves an honest answer.

- 251 of 543 Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases (ADR 2024 data)

- 46% of elected MPs face criminal charges

- 170 MPs face serious charges of murder, rape and kidnapping

- 32% of Rajya Sabha MPs declared criminal cases against themselves

Criminals reach Parliament because India's political system allows it. Parliamentary tradition then mandates a condolence tribute to a deceased sitting or former member, regardless of their conduct. This is a systemic failure — not proof of Atiq Ahmed's virtue.

Mukhtar Ansari. Shahabuddin. Atiq Ahmed. A section of the electorate consistently votes for and eulogises individuals with documented histories of violence. A film depicting such a character's Pakistan links causes more outrage than the chargesheet documenting those very links. That is the real story here.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The War Is Not Over: A Film. It's Over Who Gets to Define "India".

Dhurandhar: The Revenge carries pro-India sentiment. It was made independently, certified legally, and uses footage freely available on every platform. The critics opposing it were silent during government-funded propaganda films and films that depicted India's army as villains. They are now defending a gangster with court-documented ISI links simply because the fiction made those links explicit.

The unanswered question isn't about the film at all: When a chargesheet and a Bollywood script agree on a criminal's foreign connections, why is it the script that causes outrage?