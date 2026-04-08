Dhurandhar fever enters exam halls: Student writes movie dialogues in answer sheet, video goes viral

A bizarre yet amusing incident from an examination hall has taken the internet by storm after a student, instead of answering questions conventionally, filled their answer sheet with dramatic movie-style dialogues. The video of the answer script, now widely circulating online, has sparked laughter and curiosity.

According to the now-viral video, the incident unfolded during a routine examination of Business Studies, where the student, seemingly unprepared for the questions, chose an unconventional route.

Rather than leaving the paper blank or attempting partial answers, the student wrote a series of exaggerated, cinematic dialogues across the answer sheet.

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The tone, style, and wording closely resembled over-the-top dramatic scenes of the latest blockbuster Dhurandhar series, turning what is usually a serious academic exercise into an unexpected performance on paper.

The viral clip shows glimpses of the answer sheet, where instead of factual responses, the student has reportedly written what resembles the dialogues of the Dhurandhar movies.

Some portions reflect humor, while others mimic intense monologues. The act has been described by many online users as a mix of creativity and comic timing.

Watch viral video here:

Netizens' reaction to viral video

Social media users have reacted strongly, with many finding the incident hilarious and relatable. Humorous takes have flooded platforms, amplifying the viral reach of the video.

"This craziness of Dhurandar 2 is going out of hand now," a netizen commented under the viral video.

"This student didn’t write an exam, he wrote the full script of Dhurandhar on the answer sheet. They copied Hamza Ali Mazari’s dialogues so well that the examiner might think it’s fanfiction, not a Business Studies paper," another individual commented.

"Bro, you didn’t need to go into that much detail," an X user said.

"You can memorise the movie but not the syllabus," another user on X commented.

"Peak detailing by student," a netizen said, referring to a viral meme.

"Don’t tell me this sheet belongs to any backbencher," a comment read.

Interestingly, such incidents are not entirely new. Over the years, there have been occasional reports of students attempting to engage examiners through poems, apologies, or humorous notes in answer sheets.

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