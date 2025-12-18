Advertisement
Dhurandhar Fever Rising In Pakistan? Bilawal Bhutto's Event Features Movie's Title Track | Viral Video

The viral clip, which is allegedly from a recent event, shows Bhutto sitting as the Dhurandhar title track plays in the background. The video was widely shared across social media, drawing sharp reactions from users on both sides of the border.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

A video from Pakistan has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and humour online, after the title track of the Indian film 'Dhurandhar' was played at an event attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The use of the song at a high-profile political gathering has left netizens questioning the ban on the movie and music.

Many social media users quickly pointed out the irony, noting that Pakistan has banned Dhurandhar, particularly after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Watch Viral Video Here: 

The video has also reignited debate over Pakistan’s ban on Indian entertainment content. 

"Pakistan’s hypocrisy has no limits," a user said, sharing a video on the social media platform X. 

As the clip continues to trend, it has once again highlighted the contradictions between official policy and ground reality in Pakistan’s landscape. 

Whether intentional or accidental, the appearance of the Dhurandhar title track at a PPP event has certainly sparked reactions online. 

Dhurandhar Ban In Pakistan 

The ban on Dhurandhar by Pakistan and some Gulf nations has not affected its popularity amongst the audience. 

The movie portrayed several incidents like the 1999 Khandahar hijacking, the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, and the Lyari gang wars. 

