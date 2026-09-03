/‘Dialogue, not oil stop will end conflict’: Questioned in Ukraine over Russian oil, EAM S Jaishankar responds

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved by countries simply stopping their purchases of Russian oil, minerals or other commodities. He said the war can only end through dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations.
Speaking in Kyiv after meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar was asked whether India would cut its Russian oil purchases if the US imposes sanctions on countries that continue buying Russian oil.
Jaishankar said India has to consider the challenge of ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, especially at a time when global energy conditions remain difficult.
He said India respects Ukraine’s position on the issue but also expects other countries to understand India’s concerns.
“I think it’s also important that all of you get the challenges of providing for energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult,” Jaishankar said.
He added that both Ukraine’s and India’s perspectives should be respected.
Jaishankar said the ongoing conflict, now in its third year, would not be brought to an end simply by changing energy or commodity trade.
“This conflict…will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser,” he said.
According to Jaishankar, the way forward is through “dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation”, which he said India would continue to encourage.
The remarks come after the US Senate last month passed a bipartisan bill that could allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue importing Russian oil and gas.
The Senate passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote. The legislation seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia and Iran and target countries that maintain significant energy trade with Moscow.
Under the proposed legislation, the US President would have the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas. India remains one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude, along with China.
The bill also proposes sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and other entities linked to Russia’s war effort.
US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro said President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a “very good working relationship” and would resolve issues related to tariffs and Russian oil.
Responding to an ANI question, Navarro also referred to his earlier criticism of India’s oil trade with Russia. He said that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India became heavily involved in buying Russian oil and exporting refined products.
Navarro claimed that the issue had since been resolved and said he had faced strong criticism online in India over an earlier opinion article he wrote on the subject.
He said the matter would ultimately be handled by Trump and Modi.
(with ANI inputs)
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