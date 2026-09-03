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  • /‘Dialogue, not oil stop will end conflict’: Questioned in Ukraine over Russian oil, EAM S Jaishankar responds

‘Dialogue, not oil stop will end conflict’: Questioned in Ukraine over Russian oil, EAM S Jaishankar responds

The remarks come after the US Senate last month passed a bipartisan bill that could allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue importing Russian oil and gas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
‘Dialogue, not oil stop will end conflict’: Questioned in Ukraine over Russian oil, EAM S Jaishankar responds
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. (IANS)

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‘Dialogue, not oil stop will end conflict’: Questioned in Ukraine over Russian oil, EAM S Jaishankar responds
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