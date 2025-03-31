'Dictatorship or emergency?': Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Police Stop His convoy

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused Uttar Pradesh police of stopping him from preventing the Eid celebration and asserted the move as "dictatorship" and "emergency".

"What should I understand from this? Should I understand it as dictatorship or emergency?" Akhilesh Yadav told ANI.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM accused the saffron party of failing to uphold the constitution and claimed his convoy was halted, with only one vehicle allowed to proceed, criticizing the party's actions and governance

Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "not running" the country according to the constitution. He said that his convoy was stopped and only one vehicle was allowed to go ahead.

"When I was coming here today (to attend Eid celebrations), the police deliberately stopped me. After talking for half an hour, I was allowed to go ahead. When I wanted to know why this was being done, no officer had any answer. Is such pressure being created so that we do not attend other people's celebrations? BJP is not running this country as per the constitution," Yadav told ANI.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the SP chief extended greetings and said that Uttar Pradesh is the only place where people of all religions and communities have lived together.

"I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of Eid. This festival brings sweets and Sevaiyaan to us and sends a message that India has always had a mixed culture. It is the only land where people of all religions and communities have lived together...Today's Eid, along with that, celebrations of Navratri, have started," the SP chief said.