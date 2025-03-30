Advertisement
NOIDA ACCIDENT

'Did Anyone Die?' Asks Lamborghini Driver After Hitting Two Pedestrians In Noida

The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said. 

|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 11:59 PM IST|Source: PTI
'Did Anyone Die?' Asks Lamborghini Driver After Hitting Two Pedestrians In Noida Picture source: 'X'

Noida: A Lamborghini hit two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in sector 94 here on Sunday, police said. 

The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said. 

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car. 

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)". 

Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI, "In the car accident two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs." 

The accident happened adjacent to an under-construction building, he said. 

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," he added. 

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, Singh said. 

