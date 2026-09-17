/Did ‘Assalam Alaikum’, ‘Insha Allah’ and ‘Jazak Allah’ cost this IPS officer her job? What led to Bushra Bano’s transfer

New Delhi: IPS officer Bushra Bano was transferred from her post as Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur, West Bengal, just over two months after taking charge. The move came a day after a Hindu group complained about a video in which she used Islamic greetings while speaking about her journey to the civil services.
The West Bengal government has described the transfer as part of a routine administrative reshuffle and the official notification lists “public interest” as the reason. Bano has been appointed deputy commandant of the 4th battalion of the state armed police. West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officer Partha Ghosh has been appointed as the new additional SP in Kharagpur. Two other police officers were also given new postings in the same reshuffle.
The timing of Bano’s transfer has led Opposition leaders to link the move to the controversy over her video. The government has not said that the video or the complaint was the reason for her transfer. A senior government officer also described it as a “routine transfer”.
She posted the video on September 13 for civil services aspirants. She described her own preparation for the UPSC examination and the role played by the Residential Coaching Academy at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in her journey.
She began the video with “Assalam Alaikum” and later used “Insha Allah” while encouraging students to prepare for competitive examinations. “I am sharing this with you all so that other people benefit from it,” she said in the video.
She also praised the government-run coaching centre at AMU for helping minorities, women and SC/ST students. “I urge more students to enroll at such centres. I am sure that more students will benefit from these coaching centres and Insha Allah (God willing) will qualify competitive exams so that they can serve the country,” she said.
The video also included “Jazakallah” (May God reward you) at the end. The use of these expressions became the subject of criticism from some social media accounts and organisations.
An organisation called the Hindu Legal Fund said it had complained to the West Bengal home secretary about the video. It objected to Bano using “Assalamualaikum”, “Inshallah” and “Jazakallah” and said she should have used expressions such as “Vande Mataram” or “Jai Hind”.
The organisation said in a post that she “began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind”. “A serving officer representing the Indian state should maintain neutrality and use national expressions in public communication. Seeking appropriate review and action,” ait added.
Several right-wing social media accounts also criticised the video. The Indian Express reported that the video was flagged by right-wing YouTubers who accused Bano of promoting communal sentiments.
Her video dealt with her civil services preparation and her experience at the AMU. Reports said she had shared the material to encourage students considering competitive examinations.
Complaint filed with West Bengal Home Secretary regarding IPS Bushra Bano’s official video statement.— Hindu Legal Fund (@HinduLegalFund) September 13, 2026
She began with Assalamualaikum, used Inshallah, ended with Jazakallah — and did not use Vande Mataram or Jai Hind.
A serving officer representing the Indian state should…
The transfer order was issued on September 14. Bano was moved from Kharagpur to the West Bengal Armed Police’s 4th Battalion, where she took charge as deputy commandant.
The same order appointed Ghosh, who was serving as additional deputy commissioner of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, as Kharagpur’s new additional SP. Subhendu Mandal, who was deputy commandant of the 4th Battalion, was moved to Chandannagar as additional deputy commissioner. The government described the exercise as a minor administrative reshuffle and said the postings were made “in the public interest”. No official statement has said that the transfer was ordered because she used Islamic expressions.
Bano is a 2021-batch IPS officer from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her PhD at the AMU and worked in the Gulf before returning to India to pursue a career in the civil services.
She cleared the UPSC examination more than once during her career. Reports say she first secured a place in the Indian Railway Traffic Service and later cleared the examination again to enter the IPS. She had also served as a sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh before joining the police service.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticised the decision and urged the IPS Association to take note of the case. “Instead of standing by her, the state government transferred her the very next day. What kind of India are you building, Modi ji?” he posted on X.
मोदी सरकार के बेटी बचाओ - बेटी पढ़ाओ नारे की सच्चाई यही है। https://t.co/XifEwQWeoH pic.twitter.com/V092iXR8zj— Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran) September 16, 2026
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh also questioned the basis for any action over the words used by Bano. “The government has the right to decide on transfers. But if someone has not uttered any unparliamentary or unconstitutional word, and has only spoken based on their own habits and personal beliefs, if any comment or word came out of their mouth based on that, they should not be punished for it,” he said.
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