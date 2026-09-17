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  • /Did ‘Assalam Alaikum’, ‘Insha Allah’ and ‘Jazak Allah’ cost this IPS officer her job? What led to Bushra Bano’s transfer

Did ‘Assalam Alaikum’, ‘Insha Allah’ and ‘Jazak Allah’ cost this IPS officer her job? What led to Bushra Bano’s transfer

The transfer order moved her to the 4th Battalion of the West Bengal Armed Police, while two other police officers were also reassigned in the same administrative order. The controversy began after a video in which she discussed her UPSC preparation and credited AMU’s coaching centre for helping her pursue a career in the civil services.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Did ‘Assalam Alaikum’, ‘Insha Allah’ and ‘Jazak Allah’ cost this IPS officer her job? What led to Bushra Bano’s transfer

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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