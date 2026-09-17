/Did ‘Assalam Alaikum’, ‘Insha Allah’ and ‘Jazak Allah’ cost this IPS officer her job? What led to Bushra Bano’s transfer

The same order appointed Ghosh, who was serving as additional deputy commissioner of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, as Kharagpur’s new additional SP. Subhendu Mandal, who was deputy commandant of the 4th Battalion, was moved to Chandannagar as additional deputy commissioner. The government described the exercise as a minor administrative reshuffle and said the postings were made “in the public interest”. No official statement has said that the transfer was ordered because she used Islamic expressions.