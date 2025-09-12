Did China Use Electromagnetic Weapon Against India During Galwan Clash? US Senator Makes Shocking Revelation

In a startling claim, US Senator Bill Hagerty has alleged that China deployed an electromagnetic weapon during a border confrontation with India five years ago, which he said “literally melted Indian soldiers.” The Republican senator from Tennessee suggested the incident may have occurred during the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash, although he stopped short of naming the battle directly.

“China and India have a long history of grievances and distrust,” Hagerty stated, adding, “Barely five years ago, China and India were fighting over a disputed border, and China used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt Indian soldiers.”

The senator's comments come just weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, an interaction that reportedly triggered concerns in Washington.

US President Donald Trump also waded into the matter, initially claiming the United States had “lost India to darkest China,” before reversing course and affirming that New Delhi remained a key strategic partner. Hagerty used the example to highlight the evolving nature of international alliances.

The Galwan Valley Clash

Tensions between India and China escalated significantly in May 2020, when troops from both nations clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marking the most serious military confrontation in decades. The situation reached a critical point on 15 June, when a brutal seven-hour skirmish in the Galwan Valley resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer.

While Beijing acknowledged casualties, it initially withheld specifics. Independent reports, however, suggested Chinese losses may have exceeded those of India, potentially more than doubling them. The incident marked the first deadly clash along the disputed border in 45 years, and relations between the two Asian powers plunged to their lowest level in six decades.

Strains In India-US Relations

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington have recently faced turbulence, particularly following President Trump’s announcement of steep tariffs on Indian imports. The move included a 50 per cent duty on goods from India, with an additional 25 per cent penalty imposed in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Despite the friction, Trump sought to temper the rhetoric last week, affirming his long-standing rapport with Prime Minister Modi. “I will always be friends with Prime Minister Modi,” he said, a sentiment Modi was quick to “fully reciprocate.”

Trump further stated that his administration remained committed to resolving ongoing trade barriers, expressing optimism about a forthcoming conversation with his “very good friend” in New Delhi.