Tesla CEO and US President-elect Donald Trump's close aide, Elon Musk, who has been criticizing billionaire and political activist George Soros since President Joe Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the USA's highest civilian honour, has taken a fresh swipe at him.

Taking to social media platform X, Musk cornered the legacy media, saying that the media goes after him when he speaks up on matters related to foreign politics but has remained soft and quiet over the years when Soros has been interfering in foreign politics for years.

This post from Musk, who is also the owner of X, comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accused former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of ties to a George Soros-funded organization. The group has allegedly supported the idea of an independent Kashmir. The BJP claimed in posts on X that the association highlights foreign entities' influence on India's internal affairs.

“Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity,” the saffron party said in the social media post.

The BJP had alleged that, “This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections.”

In another 'X’ thread, BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi, as chair of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, partnered with the George Soros Foundation. It claimed this reflects the impact of foreign funding on Indian organizations.

“Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticise Adani. It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship,” the post read.

While continuing its attack on the Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda had reiterated allegations of a nexus between the grand old party and George Soros, claiming that the hedge fund tycoon was stepping up financing efforts in a bid to destabilize India.

On Wednesday, the billionaire upped the ante against George Soros, alleging that his "hatred for humanity includes Israel."

Musk shared a news report in a social media post in which Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan accused Soros of pumping $15 million into non-governmental organizations supporting the Hamas militant group.

"George Soros's hatred of humanity includes Israel btw," the X owner said.

Musk, who is known for his criticism of Soros, dubbed recognition a "travesty" during a podcast. He also claimed that Soros “fundamentally hates humanity.”

Earlier also, Musk had shared a meme on X in which he compared Soros to Darth Sidious from Star Wars, quipping, “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”

Who Is George Soros?

George Soros, 94, is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and a political activist. His Open Society Foundations back several civil society groups. He and his son Alex Soros have been key financial supporters of the Democratic Party. Alex Soros endorsed Kamala Harris against Trump in this year's election.