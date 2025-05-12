Operation Sindoor: The Indian Armed Forces have shared the details of the devastation they have caused in Pakistan with Operation Sindoor. The India Army has stated that it has hit over 10 airbases of Pakistan while destroying their military installations at multiple sites. India also confirmed the downing of a Pakistani Mirage jet and the destruction of hundreds of Turkish jets. Notably, it was reported that India used missiles like BrahMos, SCALP, Hammer and drones to target Pakistani military installations and airbases.

Amid this, a claim went viral on social media with users sharing satellite images and videos claiming that India hit Kirana Hills in Pakistan. According to claims, Pakistan has built an underground nuclear storage facility in the Kirana Hills. Videos were shared on X where plumes of smoke were seen rising from the hill. During Monday's press briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti was asked whether the Indian Air Force hit the Kirana Hills site or not.

Pakistani copium to Kirna Hills nuclear storage site being mauled is that only empty hillside was hit. Reality is different. The hills have deep underground sites with atleast 6 visible entrances.

Something very important was hit with multiple penetrating munitions.

1/ pic.twitter.com/PL8FnFqcC4 — Jaidev Jamwal (@JaidevJamwal) May 11, 2025

Responding to the question smilingly, Bharti said, "Thank you for letting us know that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We didn't know. We have not hit the Kirana hills, whatever facility is there."

N111SZ - Dept. of Energy, US;



Code A03192;



Landed in Pakistan.



Did we hit their nuclear facilities? pic.twitter.com/f0QxIol2ro — Krutik (@krutikvirani) May 11, 2025

Earlier, Air Marshal Bharti had said that Pakistan knows the result of its future misadventure very well. "This time, if Pakistan dares to take any action, then Pakistan knows it what we are going to do," the Air Marshal warned.

However, Air Marshal AK Bharti stated on Monday that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians. "Our fight is with the terrorists, our fight is not with the Pakistan Military or Pakistan civilians, so that is very clear. We are very clear in our targeting," he said.

Highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare, Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that future conflicts would differ drastically from previous engagements and stressed the importance of staying ahead of adversaries in an ever-changing battlefield. "This was a different kind of warfare and is bound to happen. God forbid, but if we fight another war, that would be completely different from this one. It is a cat-and-mouse game, and we need to be ahead of the curve to beat the adversary," he said.