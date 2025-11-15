Did More Electors Vote In Bihar Polls Than Registered? Social Media Abuzz With Vote Share Claims

Bihar Results 2025: With the Bihar election results going against the Congress party and the Mahagathbandhan, their supporters are flooding the social media claiming that more electors voted in the assembly polls than those registered with the Election Commission of India, and thus, it proves the vote chori allegations raised by the Congress party. Notably, many RJD supporters claimed that while the RJD got much more votes compared to the BJP, it got very less seats, which cannot be justified.

A social media user claimed, “Election Commission's mega scam in Bihar? Total voters 7.42 crore, 7.45 crore voted, and ECI says this is 66.91% voting in Bihar (Final), so does Bihar have 11.13 crore voters? Is this true? Did opposition verify this?”

Election Commission's mega scam in Bihar? Total voters 7.42 crore, 7.45 crore voted, and ECI says this is 66.91% voting in Bihar (Final), so does Bihar have 11.13 crore voters?



Is this true? Did opposition verify this? pic.twitter.com/dHWiPtQW8J — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) November 14, 2025

Another social media user said, “Congress got 43 lakh vote but got 6 seats. RJD got 1 crore vote and 25 seats. BJP got 1 crore vote but 89 seats. JDU got 96 lakh votes and 85 seats. Is it possible?”

Clear proof of vote chori in Bihar election



Image 1:- Total electors before the election: 7.42 crores. Total electors after the election: 7.45 crores. How the hell did this number increase?



Image 2:- RJD's vote share is not visible on the list. And upon clicking RJD's share on… pic.twitter.com/GCz26wg15J — Chinmoy Dhauria (@ChinmoyDhauria) November 15, 2025

BJP (वोट - 20.3% ) = सीट 91

RJD (वोट - 22.8%) = सीट 25



pic.twitter.com/xrDzszpwEg — Awesh Tiwari (@awesh29) November 14, 2025

Now, the allegations appear to suggest that the poll was rigged. However, that is not the fact.

Fact Check 1: Total Votes Polled

Notably, after the Bihar Special Intensive Revision, the total electoral roll stood at 7.42 crore and around 3 lakh voters got added later, which increased the total count to 7.5 crore. Now, the user claimed that 7.45 crore people voted, which is factually incorrect. According to the Election Commission of India, the total votes polled in the Bihar elections were 5,71,26729, which is around 1.8 crore less than the total voters.

Fact Check 2: RJD Got More Votes Less Seats

The social media users also claimed that the RJD got the highest number of votes, but less seats. This is a true but incomplete picture. Yes, the RJD got more votes but that is solely because the RJD contested on the maximum number of seats. While the BJP and the JDU contested 101 seats each, the RJD contested 143 seats alone, and thus was bound to get more votes as it got from across all those 143 assembly constituencies.

The social media users appeared to either misunderstanding the context of the data or trying to misrepresent the data without considering the actual picture of the voting.

The Bihar election results were announced on Friday where the NDA bagged 202 seats and the Mahagathbandhan got 35 seats.