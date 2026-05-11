Did Nepal just insult India? PM Balen Shah refuses to meet Foreign Secy Misri over stature issue: Report

India and Nepal’s relations have been going through turmoil for the last few years, and issues like the erstwhile KP Sharma Oli government’s inclination towards China and the border row concerning areas of Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh trijunction. Now, under Prime Minister Balen Shah, the relations are going further south due to adverse policy decisions. In a fresh issue that has sparked a row, Prime Minister Balen Shah has reportedly refused to meet India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, citing a stature gap. According to reports, Balen Shah showed reluctance to meet visiting foreign officials below the rank of foreign minister.

Also Read: Kailash Mansarovar yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions

After this, India cancelled the proposed visit of FS Misri. Notably, Misri was invited by Nepali counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai to discuss the priorities of the Shah government amid the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra standoff. During his visit, Misri was expected to call upon Nepal PM Shah to invite him for India visit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Last week, when United special envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor visited Nepal, he met Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. Notably, Balen Shah had earlier refused to meet US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur.

India Invites Nepal To IBCA Summit

Despite the standoff, India has invited Nepalese leadership to visit New Delhi in July to attend the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) summit. India is hosting the IBCA summit on June 1. According to reports, Nepalese Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is likely to visit India. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Launched by PM Modi in April 2023 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger, the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) provides a global platform to protect seven key species: the tiger, lion, leopard, cheetah, snow leopard, puma, and jaguar.

Lipulekh and Kailash Yatra Row

India and China have recently agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is a special pilgrimage for Hindu devotees. However, Nepal has objected to it, claiming that the Yatra passes through the Lipulekh Pass and territories that Kathmandu claims since the 1816 Sugauli Treaty.

India has dismissed Nepal's objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass. New Delhi characterised Kathmandu's territorial claims as an "untenable" and "unilateral artificial enlargement" of its borders.

Also Read: Nepal Airlines apologises after posting incorrect map of India

After India’s assertion, Nepal expressed its readiness to resolve the issue diplomatically with India. “We have already made public our views regarding Lipulekh. We have also expressed our view regarding the proposed Kailash Mansarovar journey between India and China via Nepalese territory, Lipulekh,” said Nepalese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri.