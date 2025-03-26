Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2877601https://zeenews.india.com/india/did-not-let-me-lop-rahul-gandhi-attacks-ls-speaker-om-birla-says-he-ran-away-2877601.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Did Not Let Me...': LoP Rahul Gandhi Attacks LS Speaker Om Birla, Says He 'Ran Away'

The LoP also claimed that the Lok Sabha Speaker made an "unsubstantiated remark" about him before adjourning the House.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Did Not Let Me...': LoP Rahul Gandhi Attacks LS Speaker Om Birla, Says He 'Ran Away' Photo Credit: ANI

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of allegedly not allowing him to speak in the Parliament. 

Talking to reporters, Congress Leader Gandhi said, "I requested him to let me speak but he (Speaker) just ran away. This is no way to run the House." The LoP also claimed that the Lok Sabha Speaker made an "unsubstantiated remark" about him before adjourning the House.

"There is a convention to let the LoP speak, but whenever I stand up, I am not allowed to speak," he said. 

Speaking about his conduct in the house, Gandhi added, "I did nothing, I was sitting quietly... I have not been allowed to speak for the last 7-8 days." Further, the Congress MP also said, "In a democracy, there is a place for the Opposition and the government. Here, there is no place for the Opposition..."

Talking about his intention to speak about Maha Kumbh and unemployment, Gandhi said that he was not allowed to speak in the House.  

"Prime Minister ji spoke on Maha Kumbh, and I also wanted to speak on (Maha) Kumbh Mela. I wanted to say that Kumbh Mela was very good. I also wanted to speak on unemployment but I wasn't allowed. I don't know what the approach and thinking of the Speaker are, but the truth is we are not allowed to speak," he added.

On the other hand, the LS Speaker asked the LoP to follow the rules of the House and maintain the conduct, the news agency ANI reported.

The LS Speaker said, "It is expected of you to uphold the high parameters of decorum and sanctity of the House. There are several incidents in my knowledge when MPs conduct was not in accordance with upholding the high parameters of decorum and sanctity of the House."

"Fathers, daughters, mothers, wife, and husbands have been Members of this House. So, in this context, I expect the LoP to conduct as per the rules... It is especially expected of the LoP to maintain their conduct," he added and adjourned the House.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK