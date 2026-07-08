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'Did not raise my hand against female doctor': Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre first reaction on viral hospital assault video

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre expressed regret over the altercation at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital but denied assaulting a female doctor, even as police booked him and five others over the incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
'Did not raise my hand against female doctor': Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre first reaction on viral hospital assault video
Image Credit: ANI

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