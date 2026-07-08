Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, on Wednesday, issued a statement concerning the alleged assault on two doctors and nurses at Shashtri Nagar Hospital.
In his statement, Mhatre addressed the allegations and clarified that he did not raise his hand to attack the female doctor.
"I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What appears in the CCTV footage might look that way due to the camera angle," the Shinde Sena corporator told ANI.
The corporator further claimed that the altercation occurred because the doctor allegedly did not pay attention to his grievance and was talking on the phone.
"We have been guided by Balasaheb's teachings; we have never raised a hand against women, nor will we ever do so in the future. This incident occurred due to systemic shortcomings within the hospital; we will strive to address these deficiencies," he added further.
According to the police, a case was registered on Tuesday night against Ramesh Mhatre and five others following strong protests and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
A case has been filed against the corporator, his four male supporters, and one woman under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — including 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting), as per the police.
Two contractual doctors, Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe and Dr Shrusti Baviskar, along with two nurses, Namita Ubale and Dravya Giri, who were on duty at Shastri Nagar General Hospital in Dombivli, were allegedly assaulted by Ramesh Mhatre and his five associates on Monday.
The incident occurred after the doctors referred a pregnant woman to Sion Hospital for delivery due to a lack of space in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
The assault on Dr Salunkhe and Dr Baviskar was captured on camera. The doctors alleged that Mhatre verbally abused them without first understanding the medical situation.
The two nurses, Namita Ubale and Dravya Giri, who stepped in to protect the doctors, were also assaulted.
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