PAKISTAN

Did Pakistan Confess to Pulwama Attack? Top Military Official Calls It 'Tactical Brilliance'

Pakistani Air Force official Aurangzeb Ahmed calls the Pulwama bombing an act of "tactical brilliance" contradicting past denials.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Did Pakistan Confess to Pulwama Attack? Top Military Official Calls It 'Tactical Brilliance' L to R: Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and a Navy spokesperson. (Photo: X)

New Delhi: Breaking years of official denial, a top Pakistani Air Force official has apparantly acknowledged his country’s involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Pakistan Air Force’s director general of public relations, referred to the deadly bombing as an act of “tactical brilliance” during a press conference.

This veiled admission contradicts Pakistan’s long-standing stance of innocence regarding the attack, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian paramilitary personnel. Carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the attack has long been a point of contention between India and Pakistan.

Addressing the media, Ahmed, flanked by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and a Navy spokesperson, expressed pride in the actions of Pakistan’s military He called the operation a demonstration of their “operational progress and strategic acumen”. He stated that Pakistan’s military had no tolerance for any threat to its sovereignty, and he seemingly justified the actions in Pulwama as part of a larger display of power.

“Our tactical brilliance in Pulwama and the operational strides we have made since then should not be overlooked,” he said emphasising the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s airspace, land and people.

This revelation marks a striking departure from Pakistan’s position following the Pulwama attack, where it repeatedly denied involvement despite India’s claims and evidence linking JeM to the bombing. Pakistan had insisted on more proof from India, despite the dossier showing JeM’s role in the attack and the subsequent retaliation by India with airstrikes on Balakot.

The tensions escalated with an aerial dogfight between the Indian and Pakistani air forces, leading to the downing of an Indian MiG-21 and the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released by Pakistan.

This unexpected admission by a senior Pakistani official raises new questions about the broader implications for the ongoing rivalry between the two nations.

