India-Pakistan Conflicts: Along with the provocative military actions, Pakistan is also spreading malicious disinformation and false narratives to cause panic in India, claiming the destruction of Indian S-400 systems at Adampur and the BrahMos base at Nagrota. The Ministry of Defence of India has confirmed that the claims are part of Pakistan's malicious disinformation campaign. The Indian government has rejected Pakistan's claim.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a Press Briefing on Saturday, said, "Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, claiming the destruction of Indian S-400 systems at Adampur, destruction of Airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, BrahMos base at Nagrota, RT gun positions at Dehrangyari and Chandigarh Forward Ammunition Depot, along with heavy damages to other military stations being propagated on social media. India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan."

Vyomika Singh further said, "Pakistan Military continued the provocations, carrying out aggressive actions employing multiple threat vectors all along the Western Border." She added, "Pakistan employed UCAV, drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter aircrafts to target civilian areas and military infrastructure."

She said, "Pakistan Military also resorted to air intrusions using drones and firing of heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control. Along the international border and the Line of Controls, air intrusion and several harassment attacks were also attempted from Srinagar till Naliya, at more than 26 locations."

She further said, "Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralized these threats and the majority of the vectors. However, limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force Stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj."