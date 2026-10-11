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Did Police overstep protocol? Air India seeks clarification after CJP leaders detained from flight seats in unprecedented tarmac operation

The airline has approached the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for clarity on the rules governing police access to a commercial aircraft.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Did Police overstep protocol? Air India seeks clarification after CJP leaders detained from flight seats in unprecedented tarmac operation

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