/Did Police overstep protocol? Air India seeks clarification after CJP leaders detained from flight seats in unprecedented tarmac operation

New Delhi: The Air India has sought clarification from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) after the Delhi Police boarded its Mumbai-Delhi flight and detained three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders from their seats ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
The airline has asked the aviation security regulator to explain the procedure governing alleged police access to a passenger aircraft and why it was not informed in advance about the operation, according to a report by The Hindu.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had travelled to the capital to join a demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
The detention took place shortly after the Air India flight AI 2428 landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday (October 10) morning. The aircraft was directed to a remote parking bay instead of a regular stand connected to an aerobridge. Police personnel then boarded the plane and took the three activists into custody from their seats – 7A, 7B and 7C.
Flight AI 2428 landed in Delhi at around 10:18 am. The plane was directed to remote bay R12 near Terminal 3’s international wing instead of a regular parking stand connected to an aerobridge. The redirection was communicated through air traffic control, The Hindustan Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The change in parking bay surprised Air India’s security team. Before the police entered, airline security personnel frisked police and security officers for weapons.
A passenger stair vehicle was positioned beside the aircraft, allowing the police team to board. Officers then approached the row where the three CJP leaders were seated and took them into custody.
The operation took place in the aircraft, with other passengers watching. Videos shared from the flight showed police officers approaching the leaders and escorting them away.
Dipke recorded the incident and challenged the police as they approached. “You can see, the Delhi Police are here. We have just landed, and they are entering the flight,” he said during a live video.
As officers informed the trio that they were being detained, Dipke said, “They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. Not even Indira Gandhi did this… This is dictatorship, trying to arrest us. We have come to get arrested. We are not scared of you.”
Ranka and Das also raised slogans as the police escorted them off the aircraft. The three were taken away by bus through an exit away from the main airport terminal.
Air India’s letter to BCAS seeks clarification on the protocol for police officers boarding a commercial aircraft to detain passengers. It has also asked why it was not informed beforehand, given that the operation took place in an aircraft under its operation.
The incident has prompted Air India to seek clarity on the procedures governing police access to aircraft and coordination with airline security teams. Aircraft parking arrangements and access to planes are subject to airport and security protocols, while police may carry out lawful detention operations.
The three CJP leaders had travelled to Delhi to take part in a demonstration against Kumar. They accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the chief election commissioner’s resignation.
The Delhi Police had denied permission for the proposed gathering, citing the timing of the application and security considerations. Authorities deployed personnel across the capital and detained people attempting to reach Jantar Mantar.
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