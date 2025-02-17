Did Rahul Gandhi Use Banned Chinese Drone? DFI Chief Raises Alarm

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video in which he showed a DJI drone and even flew it. During the video, Gandhi shared that drones are being increasingly used in the Ukraine war and the Narendra Modi government has failed to capitalize on the industry. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi has failed to grasp the opportunity presented by the drone industry. The Congress leader said that India needs a strong production system and not 'empty words'. However, the Drone Federation of India accused Rahul Gandhi of belittling the Indian drone industry.

"Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways. But drones are not just one technology - they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system. Unfortunately, PM Modi has failed to grasp this. While he delivers ‘teleprompter’ speeches on AI, our competitors are mastering new technologies. India needs a strong production base not empty words. India has immense talent, scale and drive. We must have a clear vision and build real industrial prowess to give our youth jobs and lead India into the future," said Gandhi on X while sharing the video.

President of the Drone Federation of India Smit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi dismissed India's drone industry while proudly showcasing a banned Chinese DJI drone. He said that while the Indian industry is still in its nascent stage, armchair criticism with zero tangible suggestions won’t help.

"There are over 400 companies in India which make drones. There are more than 50 drone component companies in India which make Batteries, Motors, propellers, flight controllers, GNSS and other components. The statement saying that the Indian ecosystem doesn't have any understanding about making drone parts is very odd and demotivates the entire Indian ecosystem," said Shah.

Shah said that the drone which Rahul Gandhi was flaunting is banned in India. The import of the DJI drones is banned in India, he said. He said that there should be constructive criticism with tangible suggestions.

The DFI also questioned the license of the DJI drone shown by Rahul Gandhi.